IN ANSON, Friday at 3:07 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Union Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Albert Avenue.

7:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

9:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

12:22 p.m., theft was reported on Northern Avenue.

2:49 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Union Street.

4:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

5:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

6:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Townsend Street.

7:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

10:02 p.m., theft was reported on Stone Street.

10:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Stone Street.

10:30 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Commercial Street.

Saturday at 2:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

2:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sherwood Drive.

4:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN BENTON, Friday at 4:44 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Unity Road.

IN CARRABASETT VALLEY, Saturday at 12:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Alder Brook Lane.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 7:32 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Bangor Road.

IN EUSTIS, Friday at 4:16 p.m., fraud was reported on Eustis Village Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 7:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

9:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

10:35 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Montcalm Street.

Saturday at 3:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Archer Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 12:19 p.m., an assault was reported on Dunham Road.

IN INDUSTRY, Saturday at 12:29 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Mills Road.

IN JAY, Friday at 8:56 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Franklin Road.

9:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Dixfield Road.

Saturday at 9:49 a.m., trespassing was reported on Commercial Way.

IN MADISON, Friday at 12:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Road.

2:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lower Mills Road.

10:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Shusta Road.

11:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Shusta Road.

Saturday at 7:21 a.m., trespassing was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 7:27 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 7:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 10:36 p.m., fraud was reported on Fairfield Street.

IN PHILLIPS, Friday at 10:43 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Blake Hill Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 8:31 a.m., theft was reported on East Leavitt Street.

8:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial Street.

IN STRONG, Friday at 1:25 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Lambert Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:42 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with a personal injury was reported on Webb Road.

8:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

11 a.m., an assault was reported on North Street.

2:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Colby Street.

2:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

9:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gold Street.

11:50 p.m., an assault was reported on Silver Street.

11:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

Saturday at 1 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Concourse.

IN WILTON, Friday at 1:35 a.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

8:44 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on US Route 2 East.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 8:42 a.m., harassment was reported on Augusta Road.

10:03 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Augusta Road.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 5:19 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 5:08 a.m., Nicholas Hinkley, 65, of Strong, was arrested on a charge of arson.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 4:50 p.m., Ryan Fox, 25, of Carmel, was arrested on a warrant.

Saturday at 12:28 a.m., Joshua Cormiea, 32, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal threatening and a probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9:03 p.m., Peter Sperolous, 51, of Water Street, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 11:35 a.m., Dana Pinette, 55, of Sanger Avenue, was issued a summons on a charge of driving to endanger following a motor vehicle stop on Eustis Parkway.

