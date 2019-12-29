IN ANSON, Saturday at 10:59 a.m., trespassing was reported on Wilson Street.

Sunday at 1:41 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hall Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

10:30 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Commercial Street.

10:54 a.m., theft was reported on Thurston Road.

10:59 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.

12:02 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash was reported on Stone Street.

1:07 p.m., theft was reported on Center Drive.

2:35 p.m., theft was reported on Cony Street.

3:42 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Eastern Avenue.

4:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Road.

7:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.

7:39 p.m., fraud was reported on Western Avenue.

9:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Divided Lane.

10:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Divided Lane.

IN CARRABASETT VALLEY, Saturday at 12:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Alder Brook Lane.

2:14 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 1:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Piscataqua Lane.

IN CHINA, Saturday at 10:25 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hannaford Drive.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 12:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 3:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Archer Road.

11:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Old Country Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 5:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Thompson Walton Court.

IN INDUSTRY, Saturday at 12:29 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Mills Road.

IN JAY, Saturday at 9:49 a.m., trespassing was reported on Commercial Way.

Sunday at 1:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 7:21 a.m., trespassing was reported on Old Point Avenue.

6:09 p.m., an assault was reported on John Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 7:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.

5:01 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 10:05 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

9:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Electric Avenue.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 6:08 p.m., threatening was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 5:56 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Waverly Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 2:03 p.m., threatening was reported on Sesame Street.

IN STARKS, Saturday at 1:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Corinna Road.

4:32 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Windswept Lane.

5:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Corinna Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

1:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

6:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

Sunday at 6:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 6:41 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Bellevue Street.

Sunday at 1:26 a.m., an assault was reported on Joe Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 11:23 p.m., Justin Wildman, 32, of Mount Vernon Avenue, was arrested on a warrant following a welfare check on Mount Vernon Avenue.

Sunday at 12:27 a.m., Vaughn Bilodeau, 21, of Water Street, was arrested on a warrant following a pedestrian check on Water Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 9:51 a.m., Christopher Hongo, 30, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to sign a criminal summons.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 12:39 a.m., Jace Tillson, 23, of Clinton, was arrested on two warrants following a motor vehicle stop on Benton Avenue.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 12:02 p.m., Dustin Thibodeau, 36, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident following the report of a hit-and-run on Stone Street.

