IN ANSON, Saturday at 10:59 a.m., trespassing was reported on Wilson Street.
Sunday at 1:41 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hall Street.
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
10:30 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Commercial Street.
10:54 a.m., theft was reported on Thurston Road.
10:59 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.
12:02 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash was reported on Stone Street.
1:07 p.m., theft was reported on Center Drive.
2:35 p.m., theft was reported on Cony Street.
3:42 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Eastern Avenue.
4:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Road.
7:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.
7:39 p.m., fraud was reported on Western Avenue.
9:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Divided Lane.
10:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Divided Lane.
IN CARRABASETT VALLEY, Saturday at 12:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Alder Brook Lane.
2:14 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
Sunday at 1:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Piscataqua Lane.
IN CHINA, Saturday at 10:25 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hannaford Drive.
IN CLINTON, Saturday at 12:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 3:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Archer Road.
11:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Old Country Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 5:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Thompson Walton Court.
IN INDUSTRY, Saturday at 12:29 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Mills Road.
IN JAY, Saturday at 9:49 a.m., trespassing was reported on Commercial Way.
Sunday at 1:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Saturday at 7:21 a.m., trespassing was reported on Old Point Avenue.
6:09 p.m., an assault was reported on John Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 7:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.
5:01 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Mechanic Street.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 10:05 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
9:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Electric Avenue.
IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 6:08 p.m., threatening was reported on Oxbow Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 5:56 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Waverly Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 2:03 p.m., threatening was reported on Sesame Street.
IN STARKS, Saturday at 1:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Corinna Road.
4:32 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Windswept Lane.
5:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Corinna Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.
1:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
6:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
Sunday at 6:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 6:41 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Bellevue Street.
Sunday at 1:26 a.m., an assault was reported on Joe Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 11:23 p.m., Justin Wildman, 32, of Mount Vernon Avenue, was arrested on a warrant following a welfare check on Mount Vernon Avenue.
Sunday at 12:27 a.m., Vaughn Bilodeau, 21, of Water Street, was arrested on a warrant following a pedestrian check on Water Street.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 9:51 a.m., Christopher Hongo, 30, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to sign a criminal summons.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 12:39 a.m., Jace Tillson, 23, of Clinton, was arrested on two warrants following a motor vehicle stop on Benton Avenue.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 12:02 p.m., Dustin Thibodeau, 36, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident following the report of a hit-and-run on Stone Street.
