The York County sheriff on Sunday identified the deputy who shot and killed an armed robbery suspect in the Dollar General store in Limerick on Friday night, but said the identity of the deceased is still unknown, even to police.

Deputy Sheriff Robert Carr opened fire inside the store during a confrontation with a person whose identity investigators “have yet to confirm,” Sheriff William King said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

Police had received reports that the suspect was involved in an armed robbery in progress at the store.

“Deputy Carr engaged in an armed confrontation with the suspect when the deputy entered the store in response to a report that an employee was being held and threatened at gunpoint,” King said.

The state medical examiner’s office determined Sunday that the person died of a single gunshot wound, according to King.

As is standard procedure when police use deadly force, the Maine Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigation. Carr is on administrative leave, which is also customary in such situations, King said.

King said he could provide no further details about the incident or what led to it until the investigation by the Attorney General’s Office is complete.

Marc Malon, a spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office, said Sunday he had no further details to release beyond those disclosed by King.

The Dollar General stores was closed on Saturday, with crime-scene cleaners parked outside. Employees turned away customers and directed reporters to a nationwide corporate media relations phone line.

Mary Kathryn Colbert, a spokeswoman for Dollar General, declined to answer questions about what happened at the store or the welfare of employees in an email Sunday.

“At this time, we are referring all inquiries to local authorities so as not to hinder their ongoing investigation,” she said.

