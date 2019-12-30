IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 8:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sherwood Drive.

8:35 a.m., theft was reported on School Street.

9:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.

1:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lone Indian Trail.

2:53 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Water Street.

5:07 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on Lone Indian Trail.

Monday at 12:02 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Patterson Street.

12:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

2:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bond Brook Road.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 4:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Barnett Way.

Saturday at 6:49 p.m., a burglary was reported on Minot Hill Road.

IN BENTON, Sunday at 4:04 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Unity Road.

IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 8:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sidney Street.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 9:35 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Park Drive.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 2:31 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Johnson Flat Road.

IN CHINA, Sunday at 8:15 p.m, a domestic dispute was reported on Evergreen Drive.

IN EMBDEN, Monday at 6:25 a.m., vandalism was reported on Kennebec River Road.

IN EUSTIS, Sunday at 12:53 p.m., trespassing was reported on Axis Mundi Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 7:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Norridgewock Road.

8:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Woodman Avenue..

IN FARMINGDALE, Saturday at 7:03 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Louden Street.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 5:34 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Church Street.

Sunday at 1:18 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported at the Big Apple on Brunswick Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 1:19 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Water Street.

IN JAY, Sunday at 3:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Friday at 11:16 a.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on Granite Hill Road.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Friday at 11:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Plains Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 12:06 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Mercer Road.

4:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN RANDOLPH, Monday at 2:35 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Third Street.

IN READFIELD, Friday at 12:59 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Walker Road.

IN RICHMOND, Tuesday at 2:15 p.m., threatening was reported on Mitchell Road.

Wednesday at 7:45 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 3:45 p.m., drugs were recovered on Dingley Road.

6:04 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 9:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carding Machine Road.

IN SIDNEY, Friday at 8:15 a.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on West River Road.

Saturday at 4:07 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Grimmauld Place.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 2:46 p.m., vandalism was reported on Cedar Ridge Drive.

4:27 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

Monday at 9:07 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Sunday at 10:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Grove Road.

Monday at 2:21 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Blaschke Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 6:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

9:27 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Edwards Street.

10:27 a.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

1:08 p..m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

3:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Plaza.

9:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 6:04 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Cushman Road.

6:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Roderick Road.

IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 4:51 p.m., a burglary was reported on Lewiston Road.

6:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Town House Road.

Saturday at 2:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Forrester Lane.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 7:10 p.m., Joshua Paul Allen, 39, of Salem Township, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Saturday at 12:20 a.m., Roger A. Gomes III, 40, of Marlborough, Mass., was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

3:10 a.m., Matthew James Davidson, 33, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of burglary; tampering with a witness, informant, juror or victim; domestic violence stalking; violating a protective order; violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Sunday at 2:30 p.m., Aaron L. Smart, 44, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant and charges of criminal trespassing, falsifying physical evidence and violating conditions of release.

IN LITCHFIELD, Friday at 8:17 p.m., John M. Watson, 47, of Litchfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic stop at the Litchfield Town Office.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 1:07 p.m., Jenny Rose Wickett, 39, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of unlawfully possessing a scheduled drug.

IN WINDSOR, Sunday at 6:56 p.m., Kathleen A. Jackson, 64, of Windsor, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order on Outback Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Sunday at 10:21 p.m., at least one person was arrested on Wolf Road. A full report was not available by press time.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 6:25 p.m., Abigail V. Sears, 45, of Pittston, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop near Route 3 West and Cushnoc Crossing.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 2:34 p.m., Annette B. Stearns, 52, of Canaan, was issued a summons on charges of operating while her license was suspended or revoked and operating with a suspended registration, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Hill Road.

IN RICHMOND, Monday, Dec. 22 at 7:15 p.m., Arthur King, 31, of Bath, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension, following a traffic stop on Main Street.

IN SIDNEY, Friday at 3:41 p.m., James H. Ouellette, 25, of Portland, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Belgrade Road.

3:52 p.m., Allison J. Butterfield, 39, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Belgrade Road.

IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 12:41 p.m., Michael R. Weeks, 33, of Farmingdale, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a report of suspicious activity at Fuller’s Market on Hallowell-Litchfield Road.

