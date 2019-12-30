The Alfond Youth & Community Center is participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program to make evening meals available at no separate charge to children without regard to race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the department, according to a news release from the center.

Meals will be served at the following facilities:

Alfond Youth & Community Center, 126 North St., in Waterville: Monday through Friday. Evening meals starting at 3 p.m.

North End Boys & Girls Club, 16 Hillside Ave., in Waterville: Monday through Friday. Evening meals starting at 3 p.m.

South End Teen Center, 5 Libby Court, in Waterville: Monday through Friday. Evening meals starting at 3 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club of Oakland at Ralph M. Atwood Primary School, 19 Heath St., in Oakland; Monday through Friday. Evening meals starting at 3 p.m.

For more information, email Kitchen Manager Shawn Forkey at [email protected] or Grants Manager Jared McCannell at [email protected].

