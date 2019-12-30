BOWDOINHAM — A Richmond woman was charged with operating under the influence after she allegedly damaged four vehicles lined up for display at Robert’s Auto Center on Route 24 Thursday.

Lisa Baker, 42, of Richmond was summonsed by the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office for OUI.

Shawn Robert, who owns Robert’s Auto Center, was hosting a Christmas party at his home next door to his business shortly after 9 p.m. when the crash happened. Headlights shining into his windows caught his attention and then he saw someone on his security camera. He ran out of his house to find a Jeep Grand Cherokee had crashed into his vehicles.

Baker was taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick where she was treated and released, a hospital spokesperson said Friday.

A Volvo SUV bore the brunt of the damage. The impact pushed the Volvo into a 2018 Nissan Rogue, which in turn struck a 2016 Subaru Forester that was pushed into a 2015 Honda Fit.

The four vehicles damaged are worth $75,000 total and make up a quarter of the inventory.

“It’s going to take some time to replace them,” he said.

Robert said it was fortunate that the crash happened at a time when there were no employees or customers near the cars.

“They’re just cars, they’ll be replaced,” Robert said.

Chief Deputy Brett Strout said Baker is scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court on March 10. The crash is still under investigation.

