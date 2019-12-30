AUGUSTA — The Beginning Farmer Resource Network, a coalition of agricultural agencies in Maine, will host free workshops and offer consultation services to Maine’s newest farmers Jan. 14-16 during the Maine Agricultural Trades Show at the Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive, Augusta, according to a news release from the University of Maine Cooperative Extension.

Two Jan. 15 workshops will focus on multiple aspects of farm labor. Four Jan. 16 workshops will examine cybersecurity of electronic sales, farming in a changing climate, working with municipalities on local farm policy, and collaborating with national partners. All workshops feature current farmers and service providers.

“Beginning farmers know better than anyone that there is no instruction manual for the first decade in agriculture,” said Tori Lee Jackson, University of Maine Cooperative Extension associate professor of agriculture and natural resources, and BFRN member, according to the release. “As a coalition, the Beginning Farmer Resource Network works to help aspiring and beginning farmers find their ‘farm business success’ in an easy and practical manner.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a beginning farmer is someone who has operated a farm for 10 years or fewer. The most recent USDA Agricultural Census indicated nearly one-third of farmers in Maine reported 10 years’ or fewer of experience on their present farm, according to the release.

Registration is not necessary.

For more information, visit extension.umaine.edu, or contact Tori Jackson at 353-5500 or [email protected].

