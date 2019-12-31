IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 5:54 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Gray Birch Drive.

7:49 a.m., a pedestrian check was requested at State and Bond streets.

9:25 a.m., a pedestrian check was requested on Chandler Street.

9:28 a.m., a pedestrian check was requested on Western Avenue.

9:48 a.m., property was recovered on Senator Way.

10:07 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

10:30 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Commercial Street.

10:54 a.m., theft was reported on Thurston Road.

10:59 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.

12:05 p.m., a dog-at-large animal complaint was made on Water Street.

12:06 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Cony Street.

12:39 p.m., littering was reported on Green Street.

12:41 p.m., a dog bite was reported on Duncan Road.

12:58 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Stone Street.

1:07 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:01 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Marketplace Drive.

3:56 p.m., a mental health/well-being check was requested on Stone Street.

4:21 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:32 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Cony Street.

4:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Road.

5:22 p.m., an animal well-being check was requested on Civic Center Drive.

7:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.

7:39 p.m., fraud and theft was reported on Western Avenue.

8:14 p.m., a mental health/well-being check was requested on Old Winthrop Road.

9:32 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Divided Lane.

10:33 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Divided Lane.

11:19 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Canal Street.

Tuesday at 12:15 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

12:43 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Bangor Street.

4 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Gannett Street.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 9:22 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Pleasant Street.

IN DETROIT, Monday at 10:40 a.m., trespassing was reported on North Road.

IN EMBDEN, Monday at 6:25 a.m., vandalism was reported on Kennebec River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 8:13 a.m., fraud was reported on Center Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 11:28 p.m., a burglary was reported on Thompson Walton Court.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 1:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Street.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 8:45 a.m., an assault was reported on Pittsfield Avenue.

IN JAY, Monday at 12:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Intervale Road.

6:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on French Falls Lane.

10:13 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Franklin Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 1:19 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Garfield Street.

3:09 p.m., an assault was reported on Garfield Street.

3:46 p.m., theft was reported on White School House Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Monday at 5:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN RANDOLPH, Tuesday at 5:59 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Windsor Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:07 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

11:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bennett Avenue.

12:50 p.m., a structure fire was reported on East Ridge Road.

1:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

2:02 p.m., threatening was reported on Sesame Street.

3:06 p.m., trespassing was reported on Dore Street.

3:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

7:31 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Madison Avenue.

10:02 p.m., trespassing was reported on North School Street.

11:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

IN SOLON, Monday at 10:10 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Eaton Hill Road.

10:28 a.m., threatening was reported on Winter Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:48 a.m., threatening was reported on Carey Court.

7:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jefferson Street.

9:30 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

10:50 a.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

11:35 a.m., harassment was reported on Oakland Street.

12:17 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Hillside Avenue.

12:33 p.m. a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Brook Street.

2:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spruce Street.

4:22 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on JFK Plaza.

8:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

10:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quarry Road.

IN WILTON, Monday at 7:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Tuesday at 9:16 a.m., theft was reported on US Route 2 East.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 5:17 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Main Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Monday at 4:04 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Dunham Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 11:23 p.m., Justin Michael Wildman, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant following a well-being check on Mount Vernon Avenue.

Tuesday at 12:23 a.m., Vaughn Bilodeau, 21, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant following a pedestrian check on Water Street.

IN CHELSEA, Monday at 7:46 p.m., Freeman Adelbert Taylor Jr., 46, and Nathan Adam Taylor, 40, both of Dresden, were both arrested on probation holds following a motor vehicle stop on River Road.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 2:50 p.m., Nicole Bowden, 46, of Cambridge, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, terrorizing, criminal mischief and domestic violence terrorizing.

3:23 p.m., David Eaton, 60, of Strong, was arrested on charges of failure to comply with sex offender registration and violating conditions of release.

5:15 p.m., Joshua Rinaldi, 38, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

5:55 p.m., Tina Robinson, 26, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

11:35 p.m., Jessica Powers, 37, of Jay, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol with one prior, operating without a license and possession of a schedule W drug.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 8:54 a.m., Heath Michael Hanson, 46, of Randolph, was arrested on an unpaid fine warrant following the report of suspicious activity on Bridge Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 11 p.m., Kyle Leighton, 27, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs (cocaine) following a motor vehicle stop on Water Street.

IN JEFFERSON, on Monday, Dec. 23, Paula J. Benner, 56, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of unauthorized taking or transfer.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:42 p.m., Raymond Ellis Jr., 30, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm when prohibited following a motor vehicle stop on Railroad Square.

10:40 p.m., Dakota Owens, 28, of Elm Street, was arrested on two warrants.

10:40 p.m., Hallie Stevens, 33, of South Grove Street, was arrested on two warrants.

IN WHITEFIELD, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, Karen N. Dube, 62, of Whitefield was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault in Whitefield.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 12:02 p.m., Dustin Michael Thibodeau, 36, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage motor vehicle accident following the report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Stone Street.

2:35 p.m., Timothy Gough, 29, of Harpswell, was issued a summons on a charge of theft following a report of shoplifting on Cony Street.

Monday at 3:42 p.m., Jeana Fontaine, 35, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief following a report of criminal mischief on Eastern Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:30 a.m., Michelle Dupree, 50, of Fairfield, was issued a summons on a charge of theft following a report of shoplifting on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

