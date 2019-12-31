A complex, two-part storm that dumped a foot of snow on southern Maine continues Tuesday, with rain expected to complicate travel and snow cleanup.

A mix of rain and snow was falling in Portland and along the York County coast Tuesday, creating slushy conditions that will complicate both travel and snow cleanup. Snow continues to fall over inland areas, where precipitation is not expected to turn to rain until later in the morning.

The storm, which dumped more snow in southern Maine than initially predicted, closed state offices and prompted officials to warn drivers to stay off the roads.

Roads in the Portland area were covered early Monday with a mix of snow, ice and slush. Inland, plow drivers were still clearing more than a foot of heavy snow from roads and driveways.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning, advising Mainers to expect a slippery morning commute.

“The storm will gradually end by early to mid-afternoon in Portland, but will continue snowing over southern Maine and interior portions of the state,” said Michael Clair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray.

Officials from the Maine Emergency Management Agency are keeping a close eye on the the storm and are in contact with electric companies and the National Weather Service, according to acting director Peter Rogers.

“We are particularly concerned about the changeover to sleet and freezing rain as the storm progresses,” Rogers said in a statement. “We handle winter storms pretty well in Maine. But we are also aware that many people will be traveling due to New Year’s Eve plans, so extra caution and preparation is encouraged.”

Central Maine Power was reporting 2,600 outages in Brunswick and Harpswell at 9:30 a.m.

The speed limit on the Maine Turnpike is reduced to 45 mph, but no significant crashes were reported Tuesday morning.

The weather service reported 12 inches of snow had fallen in Portland, 14.2 inches in Gorham, 10.5 inches in Brunswick and 14 inches in South Portland by 7 a.m. Tuesday. In York County, snow totals as of early Tuesday morning included 11.8 inches in Cornish, 11.5 inches in Waterboro and 10 inches in Biddeford.

William Watson, a weather service meteorologist, said the snow will switch to rain in inland areas by late morning, but there is a slight chance it could change back to snow briefly before wrapping up later Tuesday. Precipitation should end by the evening commute, he said.

The weather service issued a gale warning that remains in effect until 3 p.m. Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility, according to the weather service.

Gov. Janet Mills closed all state offices Tuesday and urged people to stay home if possible.

“I urge Maine people to avoid driving if possible and, if they must be on the roads, to exercise caution and to give road crews and first responders ample room as they work to keep us safe,” Mills said in a statement.

Portland City Hall opened two hours late on Tuesday, according to city officials. York County administrative offices were closed because of snow and potential ice conditions and will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Portland declared a city-wide parking ban from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, but said cars won’t be towed from the downtown area until 2 a.m. because of New Year’s Eve festivities.

The weather conditions prompted organizers of the Last Blast New Year’s Eve celebration in Old Orchard beach to cancel the event, which features a bonfire and fireworks on the beach.

The National Weather Service said the forecast for Wednesday – New Year’s Day – in Portland is calling for mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching into the upper 30s.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: