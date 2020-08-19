2020 Best of the Best Reader’s Choice Awards
Who is the BEST OF THE BEST in the Kennebec Journal circulation area?
YOU DECIDE!
Tell everyone where to go for the
BEST OF THE BEST!
BEST OF THE BEST!
Vote for your favorite businesses!
You could win a $50 gift certificate to one of the winning advertisers.
It’s simple, just write in your favorite choice in each category on the ballot below and include the town.
You do not need to vote for a business in every category, just include the ones you feel deserve this recognition.
Deadline for entries is Monday, December 2, 2019.
2019 Best of the Best Reader’s Choice Awards is presented by the Kennebec Journal, in conjunction with the
Mid-Maine, Skowhegan and Franklin County Chambers of Commerce.
BUSINESSES MUST HAVE BEEN LOCATED IN ONE OF THE FOLLOWING TOWNS
Albion
Alna
Anson
Athens
Avon
Belgrade
Benton
Bingham
Brooks
Burnham
Canaan
Carrabassett
Chesterville
China
China Village
Clinton
Coopers Mills
Detroit
Dexter
Embden
Fairfield
Farmington
Alna
Anson
Athens
Avon
Belgrade
Benton
Bingham
Brooks
Burnham
Canaan
Carrabassett
Chesterville
China
China Village
Clinton
Coopers Mills
Detroit
Dexter
Embden
Fairfield
Farmington
Freedom
Harmony
Hartford
Hartland
Hinckley
Industry
Jackman
Kingfield
Knox
Liberty
Madison
Mercer
Montville
New Portland
New Sharon
New Vineyard
Newport
Norridgewock
North Anson
Oakland
Palermo
Palmyra
Harmony
Hartford
Hartland
Hinckley
Industry
Jackman
Kingfield
Knox
Liberty
Madison
Mercer
Montville
New Portland
New Sharon
New Vineyard
Newport
Norridgewock
North Anson
Oakland
Palermo
Palmyra
Phillips
Pittsfield
Rangeley
Rome
Shawmut
Skowhegan
Smithfield
Solon
St. Albans
Starks
Stratton
Strong
Temple
Thorndike
Troy
Unity
Vassalboro
Washington
Waterville
Winslow
West Forks
Windsor
Pittsfield
Rangeley
Rome
Shawmut
Skowhegan
Smithfield
Solon
St. Albans
Starks
Stratton
Strong
Temple
Thorndike
Troy
Unity
Vassalboro
Washington
Waterville
Winslow
West Forks
Windsor