2020 Best of the Best Reader’s Choice Awards

Who is the BEST OF THE BEST in the Kennebec Journal circulation area?

YOU DECIDE!

Tell everyone where to go for the

BEST OF THE BEST!

Vote for your favorite businesses!

You could win a $50 gift certificate to one of the winning advertisers.

It’s simple, just write in your favorite choice in each category on the ballot below and include the town.

You do not need to vote for a business in every category, just include the ones you feel deserve this recognition.

Deadline for entries is Monday, December 2, 2019.

2019 Best of the Best Reader’s Choice Awards is presented by the Kennebec Journal, in conjunction with the

Mid-Maine, Skowhegan and Franklin County Chambers of Commerce.

BUSINESSES MUST HAVE BEEN LOCATED IN ONE OF THE FOLLOWING TOWNS

Albion

Alna

Anson

Athens

Avon

Belgrade

Benton

Bingham

Brooks

Burnham

Canaan

Carrabassett

Chesterville

China

China Village

Clinton

Coopers Mills

Detroit

Dexter

Embden

Fairfield

Farmington

Freedom

Harmony

Hartford

Hartland

Hinckley

Industry

Jackman

Kingfield

Knox

Liberty

Madison

Mercer

Montville

New Portland

New Sharon

New Vineyard

Newport

Norridgewock

North Anson

Oakland

Palermo

Palmyra

Phillips

Pittsfield

Rangeley

Rome

Shawmut

Skowhegan

Smithfield

Solon

St. Albans

Starks

Stratton

Strong

Temple

Thorndike

Troy

Unity

Vassalboro

Washington

Waterville

Winslow

West Forks

Windsor