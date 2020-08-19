2020 Best of the Best Reader’s Choice Awards
WHO IS THE BEST OF THE BEST!
Vote for your favorite Kennebec Journal area business from the towns listed below.
You could win a $50 gift certificate to one of the winning advertisers.
It’s simple, just write in your favorite choice in each category on the ballot below and include the town. You must complete at least 50% of the categories to be entered into the drawing for the $50 gift certificate to one of the Best of the Best advertisers.
You do not need to vote for a business in every category, just include the ones you feel deserve this recognition. The business must be located within one of the towns listed below. Deadline for entries is Thursday, September 17, 2020. One ballot per person.
2020 Best of the Best Reader’s Choice Awards is presented by the Kennebec Journal in conjunction with the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Please write in your choice for each category below. One ballot per person. Please include the town.
BUSINESSES MUST HAVE BEEN LOCATED IN ONE OF THE FOLLOWING TOWNS
Augusta
Bath
Belgrade
Bowdoin
Chelsea
China
Coopers Mills
Damariscotta
Dresden
Farmingdale
Fayette
Gardiner
Greene
Hallowell
Kents Hill
Leeds
Liberty
Litchfield
Livermore
Livermore Falls
Manchester
Monmouth
Mt. Vernon
Palermo
Pittston
Randolph
Readfield
Sidney
So. China
Somerville
Togus
Vienna
Waldoboro
Washington
Wayne
Weeks Mills
Whitefield
Windsor
Winthrop
Wiscasset