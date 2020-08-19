WHO IS THE BEST OF THE BEST!

Vote for your favorite Kennebec Journal area business from the towns listed below.

You could win a $50 gift certificate to one of the winning advertisers.

It’s simple, just write in your favorite choice in each category on the ballot below and include the town. You must complete at least 50% of the categories to be entered into the drawing for the $50 gift certificate to one of the Best of the Best advertisers.

You do not need to vote for a business in every category, just include the ones you feel deserve this recognition. The business must be located within one of the towns listed below. Deadline for entries is Thursday, September 17, 2020. One ballot per person.

2020 Best of the Best Reader’s Choice Awards is presented by the Kennebec Journal in conjunction with the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Please write in your choice for each category below. One ballot per person. Please include the town.

BUSINESSES MUST HAVE BEEN LOCATED IN ONE OF THE FOLLOWING TOWNS

Alna

Augusta

Bath

Belgrade

Bowdoin

Chelsea

China

Coopers Mills

Damariscotta

Dresden

Farmingdale

Fayette

Gardiner

Greene

Jefferson

Hallowell

Kents Hill

Leeds

Liberty

Litchfield

Livermore

Livermore Falls

Manchester

Monmouth

Mt. Vernon

Palermo

Pittston

Randolph

Richmond

Readfield

Sidney

So. China

Somerville

Togus

Vienna

Waldoboro

Washington

Wayne

Weeks Mills

Whitefield

Windsor

Winthrop

Wiscasset