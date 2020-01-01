IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 10:57 a.m. disorderly conduct was reported on Summerhaven Road.

12:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summerhaven Road.

12:15 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Anthony Avenue.

1:25 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.

1:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marketplace Drive.

2:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Bennett Street.

2:47 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Court Street.

4:56 p.m., theft was reported on Jabee Lane.

5:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Civic Center Drive.

5:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sewall Street.

6:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Littlefield Street.

7:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

8:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Green Street.

8:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

11:04 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Oak Street.

Wednesday at 12:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

12:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

IN ANSON, Tuesday at 10:56 a.m., trespassing was reported on Pease Hill Road.

IN ATHENS, Tuesday at 11:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Road.

IN BELGRADE, Tuesday at 7:05 p.m., a caller from Knowles Road reported hearing shots fired.

IN BENTON, Tuesday at 9:49 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on East Benton Road.

IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 1:56 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Goodrich Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 6:37 p.m., threatening was reported on Victor Lane.

IN CORNVILLE, Tuesday at 6:35 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Molunkus Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 12:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Covell Road.

2:43 p.m., a railroad crossing problem was reported on Western Avenue.

6:21 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Crane Drive.

6:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Six Rod Road.

8:21 p.m., a railroad crossing problem was reported on Main Street.

10:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

11:07 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 9:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maxim Street.

Wednesday at 7:19 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Houghton Street.

7:56 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pine Street.

IN MOSCOW, Wednesday at 1:45 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pierce Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 9:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 8:52 p.m., a theft was reported on Detroit Street.

IN SIDNEY, Tuesday at 10:30 p.m., an assault was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 11:34 a.m., a protection order, summons, subpoena or warrant was served on MRI Drive.

12:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Indian Ridge.

1:41 p.m., violation of bail or a protective order was reported on East Leavitt Street.

3:37 p.m., trespassing was reported on Turner Avenue.

3:55 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Armory Drive.

5:26 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

7:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bennett Avenue.

7:26 p.m., loud noise was reported on Poplar Street.

7:57 p.m., loud noise was reported on Poplar Street.

9:43 p.m., trespassing was reported on Fairview Avenue.

11:51 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on St. James Street.

Wednesday at 12:09 a.m., vandalism was reported on Waterville Road.

1:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Pond Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 12:45 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Highwood Street.

1:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

3:04 p.m., an assault was reported on West River Road.

9:09 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported at Elm Plaza off Main Street.

11:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Wednesday at 12:59 a.m., noise was reported on Silver Street.

1:05 a.m., noise was reported on College Avenue.

1:11 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

2:06 a.m., a fight was reported on Main Street.

2:15 a.m., a caller from Veteran Court reported an unwanted person on the premises.

2:48 a.m., noise was reported on Silver Place.

IN WEST NEW PORTLAND, Tuesday at 10:13 p.m., a fire was reported on High Street.

11:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Apple Farm Crossing Lane.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 11:32 a.m., a caller from Victor Terrace reported someone had run away.

3:38 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on South Pond Road.

3:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Cushman Road.

Wednesday at 1:11 a.m., a burglary was reported in progress on Clinton Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 5:53 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Highland Avenue.

11:49 p.m., a family fight was reported on Apple Farm Crossing Lane.

Wednesday at 12:07 a.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Hillside Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 10 a.m., Justine Micheal Gray, 26, of Montville, Connecticut, was arrested on a warrant, as well as on charges of assault, criminal threatening and operating a vehicle without a license.

12:52 p.m., Dylan James Pomerleau, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

3:19 p.m., Anthony Michael Fournier, 56, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two counts of violating condition of release, as well as on a charge of refusing to sign criminal summons.

3:20 p.m., Brian K. Thomson, 40, of Albion, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and refusing to sign criminal summons.

10:17 p.m., Douglas Lee Baker, 34, of Cornville, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and disorderly conduct.

Wednesday at 8:32 a.m., Kenneth I. Pettey, 58, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 12:45 p.m., Esteban Santiago, 28, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Wednesday at 12:46 a.m., Sue Ouellette, 58, of Sidney, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

2 a.m., Jody Harrison, 29, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 9:50 p.m., Kurt T. Blodgett Jr., 30, of Winthrop, was arrested on a warrant on Sturtevant Hill Road.

10 p.m., James Frake, 33, of Winthrop, was arrested on a warrant on Carleton Pond Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 5:02 p.m., a 59-year-old Augusta man was summoned on charges of operating an unregistered ATV and operating an ATV on a public way.

9:48 p.m., Travis J. LaPlante, 26, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of operating a vehicle without license on Child Street.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 2:54 a.m., Timothy W. Reilly, 21, of Pelham, New York, was summoned on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 10:07 p.m., Chad Armand Caron, 37, of Vassalboro, was summoned on a charge of operating after license suspension.

