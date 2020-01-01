HIGH SCHOOLS

Nate Ferris made a layup with three seconds left on Wednesday to give Bonny Eagle a 48-47 win over Scarborough in a boys’ basketball game at Standish.

Ferris finished with 10 points. Zach Maturo, who assisted on Ferris’ winner, led the Scots (5-2) 14 points. Cam Gardner and Jacob Humphrey added eight points apiece.

Brian Austin had 21 points for Scarborough (4-3), including three 3-pointers. Zander Haskell and Jack Simonton each added eight points.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Lindsey Fiorillo scored 12 points as Scarborough (4-3) topped Bonny Eagle 46-30 at Standish.

Kayla Conley added 10 points for Scarborough (4-3), and Madison Blanche chipped in with nine.

Emily Bartash and Jillian Faulkner scored nine points apiece for the Scots (3-4).

GIRLS’ HOCKEY: Hannah Dubinsky made 21 saves as Falmouth edged Greely 2-1 in the Dudley Cup at the Family Ice Center in Falmouth.

Katherine Kinley and Brooke Flaherty scored for the Yachtsmen (3-7).

Leah Walker scored about halfway through the third period for the Rangers (3-7).

HOCKEY

NHL: Alexander Radulov scored the tie-breaking goal on a one-timer with just under 15 minutes left, Andrej Sekera quickly added another goal and the Dallas Stars beat the Nashville Predators 4-2 in the NHL Winter Classic.

The Stars scored four goals in less than eight minutes to overcome a two-goal deficit they had after a game misconduct penalty early in the first period when Stars forward Corey Perry was ejected after he elbowed defenseman Ryan Ellis in the head.

The power-play goal by Radulov from the right circle was the second of three goals for the Stars in the third period before a crowd of 85,630 at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, the second-largest crowd to attend an NHL game.

Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist in the third period for the Stars. John Klingberg assisted on both power-play goals to start the third before Sekera’s first goal in nearly three years.

The largest crowd for an NHL game was 105,491 fans at Michigan Stadium for the 2014 Winter Classic when Toronto beat Detroit.

• Columbus Blue Jackets Coach John Tortorella was fined $20,000 by the league for comments following Sunday’s game.

Tortorella, a former UMaine player, was also assessed a conditional fine of $25,000 by the NHL in the event of similar inappropriate behavior through Dec. 29, 2020.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Having finally ended a goal drought, Alireza Jahanbakhsh is now celebrating the greatest strike of his career.

With an acrobatic overhead kick, the Brighton forward stunned not just Chelsea but his own team, too.

The south-coast club’s record signing had endured 18 months without a goal until scoring in Saturday’s victory over Bournemouth.

Now the Iranian has two goals in two games, coming off the bench to deny Chelsea a victory by sealing the 1-1 tie at London.

The 84th-minute bicycle kick lifted Brighton four points clear of the relegation zone. It was a setback for an erratic Chelsea side, with Christian Pulisic wasting chances to extend the lead secured by captain Cesar Azpilicueta in the 10th minute.

Chelsea still strengthened its grip on fourth place to five points thanks to Manchester United losing 2-0 at Arsenal but it could have been a greater cushion.

Tottenham’s top-four chase also had a setback with a 1-0 loss at Southampton.

Runaway leader Liverpool is not in action until Thursday against Sheffield United. Leicester is 10 points behind, having played two games more, after Ayoze Perez, James Maddison and Hamza Choudhury scored in a 3-0 win at Newcastle.

Manchester City is a point further adrift after beating Everton 2-1 through Garbriel Jesus’ two goals.

Also, West Ham beat Bournemouth 4-0, Aston Villa won 2-1 at Burnley, Watford overcame Wolverhampton by the same score and Norwich held Crystal Palace 1-1.

