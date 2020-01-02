IN ALBION, Tuesday at 10:23 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Winslow Road.
2:15 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Winslow Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:52 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.
9:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
10:02 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Green Street.
12:47 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on West River Road.
1:35 p.m., a dog bite complaint was made on Sunrise Circle.
2:03 p.m., theft was reported on Hospital Street.
2:05 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.
2:06 p.m., a dog-at-large was reported at Mayflower Road and Mayfair Street.
2:46 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
3:42 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Chapel Street.
4:44 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Cony Street.
5:31 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
6:28 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
6:52 p.m., a disorderly house was reported on Northern Avenue.
7:12 p.m., theft was reported on Cony Street.
7:55 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.
IN BENTON, Tuesday at 1:10 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Dickey Road.
2:49 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Booker Avenue.
Wednesday at 8:35 a.m., fraud was reported on East Benton Road.
IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 1:56 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Goodrich Road.
10:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Owens Street.
IN CAMBRIDGE, Wednesday at 9:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Guilford Road.
IN CHINA, Tuesday at 10:55 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Jones Road.
Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Tyler Road.
9:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Tyler Road.
IN CHELSEA, Tuesday at 1:26 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Eastern Avenue.
Wednesday at 2:08 p.m., theft was reported on Keith Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 2:35 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
3:27 p.m., trespassing was reported on Hutchins Road.
IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 12:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burton Street.
IN JACKMAN, Wednesday at 12:41 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 7:19 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Houghton Street.
7:56 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pine Street.
11:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Street.
1:22 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Lowe Street.
1:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.
4:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
4:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Houghton Street.
Thursday at 1:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weston Avenue.
2:09 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oak Street.
2:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 11:49 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Blue Road.
IN MOSCOW, Wednesday at 1:45 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pierce Hill Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 9:52 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Sunset Street.
IN PITTSTON, Tuesday at 3:06 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on East Pittston Road.
8:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 27.
IN RANDOLPH, Tuesday at 9:03 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Water Street.
Wednesday at 4:40 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Windsor Street.
9:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
Thursday at 3:37 a.m., an unattended death was reported on Windsor Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 12:09 a.m., vandalism was reported on Waterville Road.
1:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Pond Road.
1:14 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Avenue.
5:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
7:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
IN UNITY, Tuesday at 8:53 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Waterville Road.
IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 10:47 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Crowell Hill and Nelson roads.
11:05 a.m., theft was reported on Webber Pond Road.
4:21 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Webber Pond and Big roads.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 3:46 p.m., theft was reported on Silver Street.
4:10 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Western Avenue.
6:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.
10:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
Thursday at 2:35 a.m., trespassing was reported on Silver Place.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 2:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bellevue Street.
9:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Anthony Avenue.
Thursday at 7:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.
IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 6:06 p.m., an animal complaint was made at Route 133 and Pamela Drive.
10:48 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Route 202.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., Devin Michael Fry, 26, of Augusta, was arrested at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility on a charge of failure to appear.
12:40 a.m., Raymond Leroy Ellis Jr., 30, of Skowhegan, was arrested at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.
7:32 a.m., Jeremy Leclair, 18, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant following a report of a simple assault on Hudson Street.
9:24 p.m., Nathan Davis, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and violating conditions of release following the report of a domestic disturbance.
11:51 p.m., Gregory W. Maxwell, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation following a pedestrian check on Stone Street.
Thursday at 4:21 p.m., Keegan Charles Hale, 22, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of burglary and two counts of criminal mischief following a report of suspicious activity on Winthrop Street.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:02 a.m., Kyle Elliot, 23, of Fayette, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.
2:19 a.m., Joshua White, 34, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.
11:40 a.m., Willie Zanders, 38, of Airway Heights, Washington, was arrested on charges of operating without a license, theft and failure to register a vehicle.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 8:32 a.m., Kenneth Pettey, 58, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
1:39 p.m., Richard Murray-Burns, 29, of Hartland, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated attempted murder.
1:49 p.m., Larrah Beane, 22, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
3:21 p.m., Cherie Coriz, 46, of Pittsfield, was arrested on two warrants on theft charges.
3:21 p.m., Barry McKinney, 43, of Lincolnville, was arrested on a probation hold.
Thursday at 3:15 a.m., David Shanley, 32, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault and a probation hold.
6:29 a.m., Blake Barker, 56, of Hampton, N.H., was arrested on a charge of manslaughter.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at Annmarie J. Stewart, 44, of Dresden, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked following a motor vehicle stop on First Avenue.
Wednesday at 2:53 p.m., Wayne Stilphen, 72, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration greater than 150 days following a traffic stop at Sewall and Capitol streets.
9:29 p.m., Nicole Couture, 23, of Augusta, was issued summonses on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500 and four counts of misuse of identification.
9:53 p.m., an unnamed person was issued a summons on unknown charges following a report of a general disturbance on Melville Street. A full report was not available from the Augusta Police Department by press time.
IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 3:21 p.m., Amanda M. Daugherty, 37, of Pittston, was issued a summons on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and failure to report an accident by quickest means following a property damage motor vehicle accident on Nelson Road.
IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 12:37 p.m., Johnney Haskell Jr. 33, of Western Avenue, was issued a summons on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and operating with a suspended license following a motor vehicle stop on Canaan Road.
