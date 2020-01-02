FARMINGTON — Franklin Memorial Hospital welcomed Henry Nickolas, the first baby born there in  2020.

He arrived at 11:44 p.m. Wednesday and weighed 8 pounds, 1½ ounces. He is the second child of Carina and Eugene of Rangeley, who did not wish to provide their last name or a photograph.

Dr. Susan Kearing and nurse midwife JennieLea Hanna of Franklin Health Women’s Care attended the birth.

Henry’s family was presented with a quilt and infant spoon, clothing, Zutano pants, and animal print and alphabet prints provided by the Calico Patch.

As one of the first babies born in Maine in 2020, Henry will be awarded a $500 Alfond Grant that may go toward higher educational expenses. For details of the grant go to NextGenforME.com.

