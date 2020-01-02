JACKMAN — Parker Desjardins scored 37 points while adding 14 rebounds and 10 assists as the Forest Hills basketball team beat Vinalhaven 88-41 in an East/West game Thursday.

Hunter Cuddy added 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Tigers (7-0). Mason Desjardins and Braiden Welch each scored nine points.

Sam Wentworth and Joseph Hopkins each led the Vikings (2-7) with eight points.

CONY 91, MEDOMAK VALLEY 78: Simon McCormick scored 36 points and hit 10 of 11 free throws in the last two minutes as the Rams beat the Panthers in a matchup of two of A North’s top teams.

McCormick added eight assists and five steals for Cony (6-2), which outscored Medomak 27-14 in the fourth quarter. Luke Briggs had 17 points and eight rebounds and Dakota Dearborn scored 16.

Trevor Brown had 23 points for the Panthers (7-1), while Patrick McKenney scored 17 points and Parker Morrison had 10.

MESSALONSKEE 84, NOKOMIS 54: Tucker Charles scored 22 points and had five steals to lead the Eagles to a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference win over the Warriors in Newport.

Matthew Parent scored 14 points, while James Smith added 12 points for Messalonskee (7-1).

Madden White led Nokomis (1-7) with 14 points, while Keith Lilly and Hunter Flagg each scored 12 points.

LAWRENCE 70, BREWER 61: Zack Nickerson scored 20 points to lead the Bulldogs to a win over the Witches in Fairfield.

Dylan Martin-Hachey scored 16 points, while Nicholas Blaisdell added 13 points for Lawrence (3-4).

Trevor Pearson lead Brewer (4-4) with 19 points.

MARANACOOK 66, OCEANSIDE 45: Cash McClure scored 19 points to lead the Black Bears to a win over the Mariners in Rockland.

Joey Dupont added 12 points for Maranacook (5-2).

Bodhi Ames led Oceanside with 13 points.

RANGELEY 59, TEMPLE ACADEMY 48: Nolan Boone scored 16 points to lead the Lakers to an East/West win over the Bereans in Rangeley.

Ian Lillis added 15 points, while Kenneth Thompson had 14 points for Rangeley (5-1).

Marko Ajaz led Temple (3-3) with 24 points, while Dragan Jovanovic added 16 points.

CAMDEN HILLS 69, ERSKINE ACADEMY 45: Daniel Page scored 16 points for the Eagles in loss to the Windjammers in Camden.

Nicholas Hayden added 12 points for Erskine (0-7).

Jeremy Fraser led Camden Hills (2-5) with 26 points.

HAMPDEN 83, MT. BLUE 38: The Broncos had four players in double figures in a KVAC A win in Farmington.

Bryce Lausier led the Broncos (8-0) with 33 points while Thomas Henaghen had 13 points. Andy Raye chipped in with 11 points while Braydon Cole finished with 10 points.

Jacob Farnham, Donald Hunter and Bradley Shamba each had nine points for the Cougars (3-5).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

RANGELEY 68, TEMPLE ACADEMY 27: Winnie LaRochelle scored 28 points to lead the Lakers to an East/West win over the Bereans in Rangeley.

Olivia Pye scored 17 points, while Ellah Smith added 12 points for the Lakers (8-0).

Hannah Hubbard led Temple (3-3) with 15 points.

MESSALONSKEE 79, NOKOMIS 35: Gabrielle Wener had 30 points and had eight rebounds to lead the Eagles to a KVAC win over the Warriors in Oakland.

Jordan Devine scored 13 points, while Grace Wener had eight points and seven rebounds for Messalonskee (5-3).

Maya Cooney and Alexys Mayhew each led Nokomis (4-3) with eight points.

CONY 62, MEDOMAK VALLEY 54: Julia Reny scored 19 points to lead the Rams to a KVAC win over the Panthers in Augusta.

Raegan Bechard added 12 points in the win for Cony (3-5).

Abby Lash led Medomak Valley (4-4) with 14 points.

MARANACOOK 48, OCEANSIDE 43: Gabrielle Green had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lift the Black Bears to the KVAC B win in Readfield.

Amanda Goucher added seven points for Maranacook (4-3).

Oceanside (5-3) was led by Grace Woodman with a game-high 25 points.

MT. ABRAM 41, DIRIGO 40: Kaylee Knight scored 16 points to lead the Roadrunners to a Mountain Valley Conference win over the Cougars in Salem.

Madison Phelps added 13 points for Mt. Abram (3-4).

Grace Robbins Dirigo (1-5) with 15 points.

OAK HILL 45, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 23: Desirae Dumais scored 15 points to lead the Raiders to an MVC win over the Phoenix in Jay.

Audrey Dillman added 13 points for Oak Hill (5-2).

Mariyah Fournier led Spruce Mountain (2-5) with nine points.

MONMOUTH 32, LISBON 24: Audrey Fletcher scored 14 points to lead the Mustangs to an MVC win over the Greyhounds in Lisbon.

Monmouth improves to 5-1 on the season.

Charlee Cox had 11 points for Lisbon (4-2).

LAWRENCE 52, BREWER 36: Sarah Poli scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Bulldogs to the KVAC A win in Brewer.

Hope Bouchard and Savannah Weston added seven points apiece for Lawrence (4-3).

Kenzie Dore led Brewer (1-7) with eight points.

