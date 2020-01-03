IN ANSON, Friday at 8:04 a.m., violation of bail or a protection order was reported on Patterson Bridge Road.

IN ATHENS, Thursday at 2:46 p.m., a protection order, summons, subpoena or warrant was served on Cayford Lane.

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:38 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at South Belfast Avenue and Keith Way.

8:45 a.m., harassment was reported on Ridge Road.

11:06 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Capitol and Sewall streets.

12:47 p.m., an overdose rescue was made on Airport Road.

1:08 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

1:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village Circle.

2:59 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Bond Brook Road.

3:52 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Cony Street.

4 p.m., theft was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

4:06 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Stone Street.

4:45 p.m., theft was reported on Crossing Way.

5:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Granite Street.

5:10 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Memorial Circle.

6:56 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

7:52 p.m., property was recovered on Leighton Road.

8:02 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

8:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Middle Street.

8:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village Circle.

8:59 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Western Avenue.

9:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

Friday at 12:23 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Burns Road.

2:33 a.m., an overdose rescue was made on Leighton Road.

2:52 a.m., a pedestrian check was requested on Civic Center Drive.

IN AVON, Wednesday at 10:17 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Rangeley Road.

IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 3:23 a.m., a structure fire was reported on High Street.

5:02 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Murray Street.

Friday at 3:04 a.m., debris was reported on the roadway on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Wednesday at 12:06 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

Thursday at 10:06 a.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Access Road.

3:20 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

IN CHELSEA, Thursday at 11:44 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on River Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Thursday at 9:38 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Chesterville Hill Road.

IN CHINA, Thursday at 1:59 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Route 3.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 10:49 a.m., vandalism was reported on Wandrup Drive.

10:49 a.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

12:10 p.m., violation of bail or a protective order was reported on Davis Road.

4:10 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Ohio Hill Road.

8:08 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

10:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Street.

Friday at 12:38 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

7:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 5:17 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Hannaford Drive.

Thursday at 5:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Fairbanks Road.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 4:06 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

7:22 p.m., a probation check was requested on Harrison Avenue.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 8:57 a.m., a fire or odor investigation was reported on Pittsfield Avenue.

3:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Moore Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 2:39 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

5:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hazel Street.

6:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Owens Street.

6:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Owens Street.

Friday at 9:30 a.m., a fire-odor investigation took place on Kincaid Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 3:24 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Warren Road and Main Street.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Thursday at 5:12 p.m., a traffic crash involving injury was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 1:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Waterville Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 4:59 p.m., an assault was reported on High Street.

IN PHILLIPS, Thursday at 11:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Blake Hill Road.

IN PITTSTON, Thursday at 9:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blodgett Road.

IN RANDOLPH, Thursday at 4:21 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Water Street.

6:55 p.m., fraud was reported on Water Street.

IN RANGELEY, Wednesday at 2:38 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Russell Cove Circle.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 2:33 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on High Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 3:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

Friday at 1:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

10:04 a.m., threatening was reported on West Front Street.

10:28 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

IN STRONG, Wednesday at 5:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Phillips Road and South Main Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Thursday at 3:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crowell Hill Road.

Friday at 6:55 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Oak Grove Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:04 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Colby Street.

11:52 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Maple Street.

1:08 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Elm Street.

1:48 p.m., an assault was reported on Pleasant Street.

8:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Drummond Avenue.

Friday at 12:01 a.m., noise was reported on Gray Street.

12:46 a.m., noise was reported on Silver Place.

1:37 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Butler Court.

IN WEST NEW PORTLAND, Friday at 3:17 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Knickerbocker Road.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 7:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weld Road.

IN WINDSOR, Thursday at 3:41 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Out Back Road.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 7:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.

1:07 p.m., a theft was reported, no location given.

9:40 p.m., an assault was reported on Cushman Road.

10:29 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Bowden Street.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 5:01 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Route 133.

5:39 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on South Road.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 12:41 p.m., trespassing was reported on Lake Road.

ARRESTS

IN CHINA, Thursday at 12:10 p.m., Darren Frank Carlton Sr., 51, of China, was arrested on a warrant.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 12:34 a.m., Emily Anna McHugh, 21, of Chesterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 3:14 p.m., Thomas G. Bourque, 27, of Randolph was arrested on a probation violation following a motor vehicle stop on Bridge Street.

4:06 p.m., David Merle Barlow, 58, of Gardiner, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant and a charge of violating conditions of release following a warrant check on Water Street.

4:37 p.m., Michael S. Ahearn, 51, of Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant on Bridge Street.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 4:59 p.m., Marcus Telden Allen, 42, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 1:51 a.m., Marquis Garrett, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of hindering apprehension.

Also at 1:51 a.m., Katrianna Robinson, 27, of Auburn, was arrested on a charge of violation of condition of release.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 2:27 p.m., Page Steven Antone, 49, of Palermo, was arrested on three warrants.

SUMMONSES

IN CHINA, Thursday at 10:37 a.m., Nick A. Gultice, 33, of South China, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a motor vehicle stop on Route 3.

1:19 p.m., Kyle F. Rayeski, 28, of Burnham, was issued a summons on a charge of violation of conditions of release following a motor vehicle stop on Route 3.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 10:11 p.m., Eric A. Cervantes, 22, of York was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration following a report of a traffic offense on Brunswick Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:26 a.m., Chase A. Wheeler, 19, of Waterville, was issued summonses on charges of violating condition of release and illegal transportation of liquor by a minor.

