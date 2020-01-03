SKOWHEGAN — Levi Obert scored 15 points to lead the Skowhegan boys basketball team to a 58-46 victory in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference victory over Gardiner on Friday night.

Adam Savage scored 12 points for Skowhegan (4-3), while Matush Prokop added 10 points.

Logan Carleton led Gardiner (2-6) with 16 points, while Kalvin Catchings added 13 points.

FOREST HILLS 91, RICHMOND 61: Forest Hills made 14 3-pointers to cruise to the East/West win in Jackman.

Parker Desjardins led the Tigers (8-0) with 27 points, while Mason Desjardins added 20 points for Forest Hills. Hunter Cuddy scored 19 points for the winners.

Kenny Bing led Richmond (3-4) with 29 points.

LISBON 61, CARRABEC 50: Luke Carey scored 21 points for the Cobras in a loss to the Greyhounds in a Mountain Valley Conference game in North Anson.

Dan Handley added 12 points for Carrabec (1-8), while Eli Canales added nine points.

DJ Douglass led Lisbon (3-2) with 22 points.

HALL-DALE- 71, DIRIGO 52: Defensive pressure in the third quarter helped the Bulldogs pull away and take the Mountain Valley Conference win in Farmingdale.

Josh Nadeau had 12 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists for Hall-Dale (5-2). Patrick Rush led the Bulldogs with 16 points.

Charlie Houghton led Dirigo (2-6) with 16 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ERSKINE 55, BREWER 28: Jordan Linscott scored 21 points to lead the Eagles to a KVAC win over the Witches in South China.

Emily Clark scored 12 points, while Joanna Linscott added nine points for Erskine (5-2).

Brooke Morrow and Janessa Bishop each scored seven points for Brewer (1-8).

GREENVILLE 58, VALLEY 23: Halle Pelletier scored 15 points to lead the Lakers to the Class D win in Bingham.

Jessica Pomerleau added 11 points for Greenville (7-1), which led 15-2 after one quarter.

Logan McDonald led Valley (4-3) with nine points.

RANGELEY 80, ISLESBORO 11: Winnie LaRochelle scored 28 points to lead the Lakers to an East/West win over the Eagles in Isleboro.

Lauren Eastlack scored 22 points, while Emily Eastlack added 17 points for Rangeley (9-0).

Sophia Lau led Isleboro (0-3) with nine points.

