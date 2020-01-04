The Kennebec Valley Council of Governments in Fairfield has announced that Gabe Gauvin and Kathryn “Kate” Raymond have joined the team, according to a news release from the nonprofit organization.

Gauvin joined KVCOG in November as an environmental planner. In this role, he will assist at both a regional and municipal levels to facilitate waste stream reduction and management, environmental education and sustainability.

“My passion for sustainability and waste stream management comes from my time researching the environmental and economic impact of rural Maine recreation events,” said Gauvin. “I am eager to utilize my knowledge of sustainable solutions to help KVCOG’s many communities in this significant way.”

Gauvin’s background as an educator on environmental, health and economic issues in Maine, and his work in operating Single Sort Recycling programs is what has drawn him to KVCOG. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine at Farmington in Outdoor Recreation & Business with a concentration in Environmental Sustainability.

Raymond joined KVCOG in December as a membership coordinator. Her highest priority is communication with KVCOG’s member communities and to facilitate the many services KVCOG provides. This newly-created position will greatly enhance KVCOG’s ability to serve and support its members.

“I am honored to serve KVCOG in such an important role and excited to be returning to my roots in the Kennebec Valley. Together with the KVCOG team, I look forward to working with our many member communities to enhance the region and the lives of those who live here in significant and meaningful ways,” said Raymond.

She comes to KVCOG with more than 10 years of professional nonprofit, membership development and public sector experience. Most recently, Raymond has served Maine Historical Society in Portland as its donor relations manager. She has also served as membership program manager at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, as interim office manager at Old Fort Western in Augusta, and has years of experience working for the Maine State Parks System and the Maine Public Utilities Commission. Raymond holds a Master of Arts degree from the University of New Hampshire, and Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Maine.

Franklin Savings Bank promotes Pamala Dixon to senior vice president

Franklin Savings Bank Vice President and Controller Pamala Dixon has been promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Dixon, who has served as the bank’s treasurer since 2016, continues to be responsible for executing the bank’s financial strategy and balance sheet management while overseeing the company’s accounting department. Dixon has been with the bank since 2007, according to a news release from the bank.

“Pam is a humble community leader with deep financial knowledge and experience. She works diligently every day to ensure the bank is operating safely and strategically while protecting its sustainability into the future,” said President and CEO Tim Thompson.

Prior to joining the bank, she served as a senior bank examiner with the Bureau of Financial Institutions. In this role, Dixon gained valuable knowledge for assessing safety, soundness, compliance, trust and information technology functions of state charted financial institutions.

Dixon lives in Vienna with her husband and two children. She recently served as the president of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce and continues to serve on its board of directors. She is an active volunteer for many FSB-sponsored community events.

Dixon is a graduate of the University of Maine at Orono and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a concentration in finance. She is also a graduate of the American Bankers Association’s Stonier National Graduate School of Banking.

Birchwood Interiors announces new principal and general manager

Birchwood Interiors in Carrabassett Valley has named Brady-Anne Cushing as its new principal and general manager. Cushing began her career at Birchwood Interiors in 1996 as the company’s first full-time interior designer. After working at the company for six years, she relocated to southern Maine to continue building her expertise in interior design. Now, Cushing is returning to the Sugarloaf region and to the company where she started her career, according to a news release from Birchwood Interiors.

“We are thrilled to have Brady return to her roots here at Birchwood Interiors. Her contributions to the design field throughout the state have been significant, and her attention to her clients is unmatched. Brady’s leadership and enthusiasm will propel Birchwood Interiors wonderfully into our fifth decade of meeting the needs of Maine’s homeowners and businesses,” said Earle Morse, owner of Birchwood Interiors.

Cushing attended the Maine College of Art, studying fine art with a focus in design, before attending Mount Washington College for interior design. Her education at the Maine College of Art provided a solid base of artistic understanding to build upon at Mount Washington College, where she learned project management and gained a strong business background.

With more than 23 years of experience in interior design, Cushing has contributed to growing the industry in Maine, working with clients of all sizes. Over her career, Cushing founded and developed the largest residential interior design department in Maine, building the department from two to 13 interior designers over the course of seven years. Her work has been featured in Better Homes and Gardens, Signature Kitchens & Baths, and Maine Home + Design, as well as other regional and national publications.

As she returns to Birchwood Interiors, Cushing brings with her the experience and knowledge she has gained since starting her career in 1996, pairing well with the quality the company aims to provide clients.

