IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:29 a.m., indecency was reported on Drew Street.
8:44 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hospital Street.
8:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.
10:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.
10:37 a.m., theft was reported on State Street.
11:48 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Riverside Drive.
12:10 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Community Drive.
12:51 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Bridge Street.
12:53 p.m., rescue officials responded to an odor or leak or propane or natural gas on Stephen King Drive.
1:13 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Crossing Way.
1:19 p.m., theft was reported on Cony Street.
3:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Haven Road.
3:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.
3:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.
4:05 p.m., theft was reported on State Street.
5:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Water Street and Commercial Street.
5:21 p.m., a person was reported missing from Bridge Street.
5:46 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on North Street.
7:33 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Bangor Street.
8:37 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on Water Street.
11:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
Saturday at 12:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
12:48 a.m., a car accident with a fatality was reported near North Belfast Avenue and Pipeline Road.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Friday at 9:38 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Chesterville Hill Road.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 3:36 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Canaan Road.
6:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Avenue.
10:24 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Park Avenue.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 3:52 p.m., trespassing was reported on Martin Stream Road.
7:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 2:36 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Fairbanks Road.
8:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on School Street.
IN JAY, Friday at 10 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.
Saturday at 4:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Intervale Road.
9:49 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hyde Road.
IN KINGFIELD, Friday at 3:07 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Friday at 3:28 p.m., theft was reported on Old Point Avenue.
7:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Garfield Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 1:44 p.m., fraud was reported on Tillson Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 12:46 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Main Street.
12:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Somerset Avenue.
2:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.
Saturday at 10:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greeley Street.
IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 11:51 a.m., threatening was reported on Dexter Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 10:53 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Main Street.
12:51 p.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.
1:12 p.m., threatening was reported on North Avenue.
1:23 p.m., harassment was reported on French Street.
7:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Indian Ridge.
10:12 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Malbons Mill Road.
Saturday at 6:35 a.m., vandalism was reported on North Avenue.
IN SMITHFIELD, Friday at 1:29 p.m., a structure fire was reported on East Pond Road.
IN SOLON, Friday at 2:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Hole in the Wall Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 6:24 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Gray Street.
6:33 a.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Eastern Avenue.
6:38 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Summer Street.
9:49 a.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Colby Street.
10:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carle Street.
10:49 a.m., a burglary was reported on College Avenue.
11:02 a.m., theft was reported on Butler Court.
11:10 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Grove Street.
11:19 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Butler Court.
12:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
1:29 p.m., theft was reported on Western Court.
1:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
3:15 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Evergreen Drive.
4:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Butler Court.
5:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on The Concourse.
5:54 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
6:53 p.m., threatening was reported on Summer Street.
7:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Pleasant Street.
11:10 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.
11:13 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Silver Place.
Saturday at 12:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
IN WILTON, Saturday at 10:18 a.m., trespassing was reported on Hammond Road.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 7:59 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on First Street.
IN WINTHROP, Friday at 5:06 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 9:49 a.m., Raymond L. Vallee, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant following a pedestrian check near Swan Street and Memorial Drive.
10:29 p.m., Donald R. Ladson, 51, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a reported traffic problem on Water Street.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 9:43 a.m., Noah Ross Weeks, 35, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a writ.
1:33 p.m., Katrina R. Rimes, 34, of Fairfield, was arrested on a writ.
8:25 p.m., Matthew Ryan Small, 33, of Unity, was arrested on a charge of probation hold.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9:20 a.m., Diana M. Bickford, 38, of China, was arrested on a warrant.
6:22 p.m., Melissa Winchenbach, 37, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating probation, following a report of suspicious activity on Water Street.
11:52 p.m., Michael Brian Hamilton, 24, of Holly Hill, Florida, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, elevated by two priors, and operating after suspension, also elevated by a prior, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on The Concourse.
Saturday at 1:30 a.m., David L. Brann, 22, of West Gardiner, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, elevated by a prior, and operating after suspension, also elevated by a prior, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Armory Road.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 2:23 p.m., Robert Lee Peaslee, 50, of Whitefield, was arrested on a warrant and charges of operating while his license was suspended and possessing a suspended driver’s license, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Cushman Road.
2:23 p.m., Ronda Lynn Peaslee, 50, of Whitefield, was arrested on a warrant, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Cushman Road.
