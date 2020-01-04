IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:29 a.m., indecency was reported on Drew Street.

8:44 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hospital Street.

8:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.

10:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.

10:37 a.m., theft was reported on State Street.

11:48 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Riverside Drive.

12:10 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Community Drive.

12:51 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Bridge Street.

12:53 p.m., rescue officials responded to an odor or leak or propane or natural gas on Stephen King Drive.

1:13 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Crossing Way.

1:19 p.m., theft was reported on Cony Street.

3:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Haven Road.

3:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

3:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

4:05 p.m., theft was reported on State Street.

5:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Water Street and Commercial Street.

5:21 p.m., a person was reported missing from Bridge Street.

5:46 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on North Street.

7:33 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Bangor Street.

8:37 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on Water Street.

11:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Saturday at 12:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

12:48 a.m., a car accident with a fatality was reported near North Belfast Avenue and Pipeline Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Friday at 9:38 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Chesterville Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 3:36 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Canaan Road.

6:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Avenue.

10:24 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Park Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 3:52 p.m., trespassing was reported on Martin Stream Road.

7:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 2:36 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Fairbanks Road.

8:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on School Street.

IN JAY, Friday at 10 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 4:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Intervale Road.

9:49 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hyde Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Friday at 3:07 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 3:28 p.m., theft was reported on Old Point Avenue.

7:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Garfield Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 1:44 p.m., fraud was reported on Tillson Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 12:46 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Main Street.

12:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Somerset Avenue.

2:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.

Saturday at 10:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greeley Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 11:51 a.m., threatening was reported on Dexter Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 10:53 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Main Street.

12:51 p.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

1:12 p.m., threatening was reported on North Avenue.

1:23 p.m., harassment was reported on French Street.

7:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Indian Ridge.

10:12 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Malbons Mill Road.

Saturday at 6:35 a.m., vandalism was reported on North Avenue.

IN SMITHFIELD, Friday at 1:29 p.m., a structure fire was reported on East Pond Road.

IN SOLON, Friday at 2:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Hole in the Wall Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 6:24 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Gray Street.

6:33 a.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Eastern Avenue.

6:38 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Summer Street.

9:49 a.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Colby Street.

10:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carle Street.

10:49 a.m., a burglary was reported on College Avenue.

11:02 a.m., theft was reported on Butler Court.

11:10 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Grove Street.

11:19 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Butler Court.

12:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

1:29 p.m., theft was reported on Western Court.

1:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

3:15 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Evergreen Drive.

4:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Butler Court.

5:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on The Concourse.

5:54 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

6:53 p.m., threatening was reported on Summer Street.

7:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Pleasant Street.

11:10 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

11:13 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Silver Place.

Saturday at 12:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 10:18 a.m., trespassing was reported on Hammond Road.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 7:59 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on First Street.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 5:06 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 9:49 a.m., Raymond L. Vallee, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant following a pedestrian check near Swan Street and Memorial Drive.

10:29 p.m., Donald R. Ladson, 51, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a reported traffic problem on Water Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 9:43 a.m., Noah Ross Weeks, 35, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a writ.

1:33 p.m., Katrina R. Rimes, 34, of Fairfield, was arrested on a writ.

8:25 p.m., Matthew Ryan Small, 33, of Unity, was arrested on a charge of probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9:20 a.m., Diana M. Bickford, 38, of China, was arrested on a warrant.

6:22 p.m., Melissa Winchenbach, 37, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating probation, following a report of suspicious activity on Water Street.

11:52 p.m., Michael Brian Hamilton, 24, of Holly Hill, Florida, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, elevated by two priors, and operating after suspension, also elevated by a prior, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on The Concourse.

Saturday at 1:30 a.m., David L. Brann, 22, of West Gardiner, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, elevated by a prior, and operating after suspension, also elevated by a prior, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Armory Road.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 2:23 p.m., Robert Lee Peaslee, 50, of Whitefield, was arrested on a warrant and charges of operating while his license was suspended and possessing a suspended driver’s license, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Cushman Road.

2:23 p.m., Ronda Lynn Peaslee, 50, of Whitefield, was arrested on a warrant, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Cushman Road.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: