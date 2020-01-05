IN ALBION, Saturday at 9:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Knights Road.

IN ANSON, Saturday at 11:22 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hilltop Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 5:50 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

9:30 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Church Hill Road.

9:52 a.m., a theft was reported on Pine Street.

10:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

11:30 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Union Street.

11:37 a.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive. A full report was not available at press time.

5:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.

5:51 p.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a report of theft on Eastern Avenue. A full report was not available at press time.

6:27 p.m., at least one person was arrested issued a summons on Cony Street. A full report was not available at press time.

7:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

9:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

10:08 p.m., a dog bite was reported on Water Street.

11:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Melville Street.

Sunday at 1:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

3:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near State Street and Union Street.

IN CHINA, Saturday at 9:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant View Ridge Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 11:07 a.m., harassment was reported on Diamond Avenue.

9:57 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hinckley Road.

9:55 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Hinckley Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Saturday at 12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beckwith Road.

4:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ames Road.

IN EMBDEN, Saturday at 4:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Moulton Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 8:22 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Bridge Street.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 2:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Moore Street.

Sunday at 9:57 a.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

IN JAY, Saturday at 4:17 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

5:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Intervale Road.

6:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ludden Drive.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 1:19 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Lily Lane.

2:03 p.m., mischief was reported on Old Point Avenue.

3:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lakewood Road.

8:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lakewood Road.

10:28 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on River Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Saturday at 12:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Beans Corner Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 2:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Upper Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 11:36 p.m., a complaint of fireworks was made on First Park Drive.

Sunday at 3:07 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 7:19 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Corinna Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 11:41 a.m., mischief was reported on Summer Street.

10 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Main Street.

Sunday at 3:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on French Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Yeaton Street.

10:52 a.m., a fight was reported on Louise Avenue.

2:33 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West River Road.

5:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

7:19 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

9:34 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Gilman Street.

10:29 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

Sunday at 2:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Redington Street.

2:37 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Silver Place.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 1:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Depot Street.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 7:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Holmes Brook Lane.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 10:21 a.m., harassment was reported on Frankwood Drive.

8:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whipple Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8:48 p.m., Garrett Camren, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, two counts of assault, obstructing government administration and refusing to submit to arrest or detention following a reported disturbance on Melville Street. During the same incident, Bonny Sue Gilmore was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 3:31 p.m., Ellen Norton, 55, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release.

4:29 p.m., Brandan Gilbert-Blair Colson, 23, of Madison, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and domestic violence assault.

7:55 p.m., Dennis Jay Peters, 58, of Madison, was arrested on a probation hold.

Sunday at 12:15 a.m., Shalen Baker, 55, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:19 a.m., Matthew A. Pratt, 33, a transient, was arrested on a charge of aggravated reckless conduct, following a report of suspicious activity on Canabas Avenue.

11:05 p.m., Dana S. Dasilva, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of attempted elevated aggravated assault, aggravated reckless conduct, aggravated criminal mischief, possessing a firearm while prohibited and probation hold, following a report of criminal mischief on Elmwood Avenue.

11:05 p.m., Michelle N. Luce, 25, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution following a report of criminal mischief on Elmwood Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 7:40 p.m., Kayla S. Roberts, 29, of Winthrop, was arrested on a warrant on State Route 133.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 1:17 p.m., Morgan Lee MacDonald, 34, of South China, was arrested on a warrant, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on China Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 5:58 p.m., Jessica A. Bowers, 26, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license following a reported disturbance on Northern Avenue.

10:04 p.m., Jamie C. Witt, 26, of Skowhegan, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended registration following a report of suspicious activity on West River Road.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 11:12 a.m., Jeremy Joseph Munster, 30, of Clinton, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register a vehicle, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Bay Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: