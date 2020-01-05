This winter has actually featured a pretty fair amount of snowfall so far. Maine has also been on the warmer side, especially along the coastline. While there is not much snow in the forecast, there is definitely a chance for some impressive warmth.

On Monday, a weak system rolls through the state. Isolated to scattered snow showers move from west to east in the afternoon and evening.

Visibility will be reduced under these showers and some minor accumulations are possible. Overall, this is not exactly an impressive system. It’s not even worth putting out a snow map; some spots could see a dusting or so, but most just deal with flakes as the showers pass through.

Tuesday will be a quieter day. Partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the 30s can be expected for Tuesday afternoon, which is pretty typical weather for this time of year in Maine.

The storm on Wednesday looks a bit less impressive for Maine. Previous articles discussed the possibility of a track that would be more out to sea … and that is starting to take shape. Most models, at this point, are hinting at the storm moving further away from the coast of Maine.

Some snow showers are definitely still possible. Accumulations are looking pretty timid, though. The Down East coastline is where we are most likely to see a few inches of accumulation. Even then, it will be tough to get a half-foot out of this system as it stands now. This could change as we get closer, but the trend for the last couple days has been less impressive for Maine.

A blast of cold Thursday keeps us sunny with highs in the 20s. It’ll be one of the colder days over the last few weeks.

Friday brings a big pattern change. Heading into the weekend, Maine progressively warms up. There is overwhelming support for a wicked warm day on Saturday.

While we know a warmer pattern will take hold, it’s a bit too early to say just how warm we’ll get. Personally, I think widespread 40s and 50s are in the cards Saturday. More on this as we get closer!

