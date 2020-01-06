AUGUSTA — An Augusta man was arrested Saturday after reportedly assaulting two officers, following the arrest of his girlfriend earlier that night.

Garrett Camren, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, obstructing government administration, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and two counts of assault, following a reported disturbance on Melville Street on Saturday night.

Before Camren’s arrest, his girlfriend, Bonny Sue Gilmore, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

At 8:48 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a loud party at Gilmore and Camren’s apartment at 17 Melville St. The affidavit said that officers were familiar with the property after investigating it as a disorderly house “over the last few months.”

Officer Jesse Brann wrote in an affidavit that Camren was being disorderly as Gilmore, Camren’s girlfriend, was being detained for violating a protection order. Camren reportedly followed Brann up the stairs while “hollering the entire way.” As they traveled up the stairs, Brann’s knee reportedly hit Camren’s heel by accident, who then “got into (Brann’s) face.”

In the affidavit, Brann said Camren was likely trying to intimidate officers into allowing Gilmore to leave without charging her for the protection order violation. In the affidavit, a neighbor had a protection order against Gilmore.

After Camren touched the officer, Brann said he was under arrest and began to reach for his arms with another officer. Camren reportedly resisted by throwing elbows and pulling away. He was eventually detained and the officers “sustained abrasions” to their foreheads.

Camren and Gilmore were taken to Kennebec County jail and held on $1,500 bail and no bail, respectively. Both made initial appearances in court Monday.

