IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 8:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

10 a.m., a loose dog was reported near Melville Street and Green Street.

11:21 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Melville Street.

1:17 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:58 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Stone Street.

5:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

6:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Dumont Drive and Eight Rod Road.

10:10 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:08 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eastern Avenue.

IN CHELSEA, Friday at 8:38 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Smith Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 11:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN CORNVILLE, Monday at 5:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ames Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 2:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

5:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 9:57 a.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

IN JAY, Sunday at 2:24 p.m., an assault was reported on Jewell Street.

Monday at 6:37 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 10:40 a.m., a robbery was reported on Lakewood Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 1:44 p.m., fraud was reported on Tillson Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 2:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Upper Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 8:26 a.m., theft was reported on Elizabeth Street.

IN PITTSTON, Monday at 12:19 a.m., theft was reported on Nehumkeag Way.

IN RANDOLPH, Saturday at 12:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN RICHMOND, Tuesday at 11:06 a.m., a well-being check was requested at 8 Swan Island Landing.

1:10 p.m., threatening was reported on Boynton Street.

Thursday at 3:50 p.m., a well-being check was requested at 8 Swan Island Landing.

Friday at 3:13 p.m., theft was reported on Kimball Street.

Saturday at 7:14 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 3:49 p.m., a well-being check was requested on River Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 3:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on French Street.

3:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Russell Road.

6:46 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

7:21 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Bennett Avenue.

8:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 4:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Monday at 6:18 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Kelsey Street.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 7:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 1 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Monument Street.

3:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hollingsworth Street.

7:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.

8:53 a.m., an assault was reported on Pine Street.

10:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushman Road.

Monday at 12:52 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Monument Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 2:03 p.m., Ryan Bezio, 27, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating probation, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, criminal mischief and criminal trespassing following a report of criminal threatening on Bangor Street.

7:25 p.m., Scott A. Boardman, 54, of Palm Coast, Florida, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release following a report of criminal trespassing on Whitten Road.

10:49 p.m., Mathew A. Taylor, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention following a reported domestic disturbance on State Street.

11:21 p.m., Samuel Barber, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant following a domestic disturbance on Mount Vernon Avenue. During the same incident, Ashley N. Souza was arrested on three warrants.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 12:15 a.m., Shalen Baker, 55, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Monday at 6:57 a.m., Benjamin Waite, 33, of East Madison, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 5:21 p.m., Carl Locke, 31, of Redington Street, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

5:21 p.m., Samuel Daigle, 30, of Alden Street, was arrested on a warrant.

Monday at 4:16 a.m., Dana Dasilva, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and aggravated criminal mischief.

SUMMONSES

IN CHINA, Friday at 9:59 p.m., Kenneth T. Vlodek, 68, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop near Lakeview Drive and Route 3.

IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 11:07 a.m., Meagan L. Heron, 40, of Farmingdale, was issued a summons on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and failing to make a report of an accident following a reported hit-and-run on Water Street.

IN RICHMOND, Friday at 3:51 p.m., Jason Sylvester, 30, of Richmond, was issued a summons on a charge of domestic violence assault following the report of a family fight on Ridge Road.

Saturday at 11 a.m., Hayden Norris, 17, no town given, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal speeding, 103 mph in a 70 mph zone.

4:31 p.m., Lyndsay Marshall, 27, of Randolph, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension and speeding 15 mph over the posted limit.

IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 12:55 p.m., Geoffrey C. Vassey, 24, of Durham, North Carolina, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on West River Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Saturday at 3:31 p.m., Jarred R. Wildman, 35, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on U.S. Route 201.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 10:49 p.m., Brodie Dunton, 23, of College Avenue, was issued a summons on charges of allowing a minor to possess or consume liquor and violating conditions of release.

