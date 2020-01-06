AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Dec. 19, 2019-Jan. 1, 2020, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Renee L. Belisle, 37, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 1, 2019, in Waterville, six-month jail sentence. On Sept. 25, 2019, in Gardiner: motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit, seven-day jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 8, 2018, in Oakland, six-month jail sentence, $478.86 restitution.

Diana M. Bickford, 38, of China, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 19, 2019, in China, $500 fine.

William Botex, 28, of New York, New York, on May 31, 2019, in Waterville: unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug, $400 fine, $400 suspended, 200-day jail sentence; aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, dismissed.

Raymond Brow, 23, of Winslow, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 8, 2019, in Waterville, $100 fine.

Heather Buccheri, 30, of Baltimore, Maryland, unlawful possession of scheduled drug June 29, 2018, in Hallowell, $400 fine, 23-day jail sentence.

Christian M. Cooper, 26, of Hartford, possessing sexual explicit material of minor under 12 Nov. 12, 2014, in Gardiner, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but two years suspended, six-year probation.

Wilson Correa, 28, of Waterbury, Connecticut, on Aug. 24, 2017, in Oakland: unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, $400 suspended, nine-month one-day Department of Corrections sentence; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, $400 suspended, nine-month one-day Department of Corrections sentence.

John Crockett, 37, of Holden, on Dec. 23, 2018, in West Gardiner: operating under the influence, $500 fine, seven-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; violating condition of release, seven-day jail sentence.

Katie Lynn Danforth, 30, of Fairfield, on Nov. 19, 2019, in Waterville: theft by deception, three-day jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked, $500 fine; violating condition of release, three-day jail sentence; theft by deception, dismissed.

Randy A. Dennison, 28, of Farmington, on Aug. 29, 2018, in Augusta: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, 364-day jail sentence all but six months suspended, one-year probation; violating condition of release, 48-hour jail sentence.

Michael Dicent, 42, of Waterville, violating condition of release Aug. 12, 2019, in Waterville, 48-hour jail sentence. Criminal trespass Sept. 5, 2019, in Waterville, 24-hour jail sentence.

Sabrina Erickson, 42, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 11, 2019, in Augusta, $200 fine. Theft by deception Sept. 15, 2019, in Augusta, $200 fine. Use of drug paraphernalia Nov. 5, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Vaughn B. Estabrook, 86, of Litchfield, assault Oct. 21, 2019, in Litchfield, $300 fine.

Fiona Fitzpatrick, 19, of Glenmont, New York, failing to stop, remain, provide information Jan. 9, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Samual K. Foster, 37, of Rockland, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 17, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Carl Andrew Frost II, 35, of Portland, violating condition of release June 4, 2019, in Waterville, 48-hour jail sentence.

Wayne A. Gunnison Jr., 38, of Biddeford, domestic violence assault Aug. 27, 2017, in Chelsea, dismissed.

Donald E. Jayne III, 31, of Mount Vernon, forgery Jan. 12, 2019, in Winthrop, three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but six days suspended, two-year probation, $3,000 restitution. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 27, 2018, in Winthrop, six-month jail sentence. Theft by deception Dec. 23, 2018, in Winthrop, and theft by deception Jan. 12, 2019, in Winthrop, dismissed. Violating condition of release Nov. 29, 2019, in Augusta, 30-day jail sentence.

Ginni L. Labree, 45, of West Gardiner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 12, 2016, in Augusta, 14-day jail sentence. On Feb. 8, 2017, in Windsor: operating after habitual offender revocation, $1000 fine, three-year jail sentence all but nine months suspended, two-year probation; operating after habitual offender revocation, dismissed.

Christian J. Landry, 26, of Readfield, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit June 18, 2019, in Oakland, dismissed.

Matthew P. Lavoie, 30, of Livermore Falls, on May 23, 2019, in Clinton: operating under the influence, $600 fine, seven-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operating vehicle without license, dismissed.

Mark P. Marlett, 33, of Augusta, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise Dec. 19, 2019, in Augusta, 48-hour jail sentence.

James M. Mathews, 46, of South Portland, failure to pay or file tax return April 16, 2013, in Augusta, 364-day jail sentence all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $13,350.21 restitution. Failure to pay or file tax return April 15, 2014, in Augusta, 30-day jail sentence. Failure to pay or file tax return April 15, 2015, in Augusta, 30-day jail sentence. Failure to pay or file tax return April 19, 2016, in Augusta, 30-day jail sentence. Failure to pay or file tax return April 18, 2017, in Augusta, 30-day jail sentence. Failure to pay or file tax return April 17, 2018, in Augusta, 30-day jail sentence. Failure to pay or file tax return April 16, 2013, in Augusta, 364-day jail sentence all suspended, one-year administrative release, $13,350.21 restitution. Failure to pay or file tax return April 15, 2014, in Augusta, 364-day Department of Corrections sentence all suspended, one-year administrative release, $13,350.21 restitution. Failure to pay or file tax return April 15, 2015, in Augusta, 364-day Department of Corrections sentence all suspended, one-year administrative release, $13,350.21 restitution. Failure to pay or file tax return April 19, 2016, in Augusta, 364-day Department of Corrections sentence all suspended, one-year administrative release, $13,350.21 restitution. Failure to pay or file tax return April 18, 2017, in Augusta, 364-day Department of Corrections sentence all suspended, one-year administrative release, $13,350.21 restitution. Failure to pay or file tax return April 17, 2018, in Augusta, 364-day Department of Corrections sentence all suspended, one-year administrative release, $13,350.21 restitution. Six counts tax evasion, Jan. 1, 2012-2017, all in Augusta, dismissed.

Mark McAlister, 53, of Buckfield, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate Oct. 20, 2019, in Manchester, $150 fine.

Michael McIntyre, 30, of Waterville, on Dec. 5, 2019, in Waterville: criminal mischief, 12-day jail sentence, $200 restitution; criminal trespass, 12-day jail sentence. Violating protection from abuse order Dec. 25, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed. Criminal trespass Nov. 15, 2019, in Waterville, 12-day jail sentence.

Edward C. McLellan, 58, of Kingston, New Hampshire, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Oct. 11, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

David H. McPherson, 51, of Hallowell, passing stopped school bus Nov. 8, 2019, in Pittston, $250 fine.

Kenneth A. Mills, 44, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 3, 2018, in Winthrop, three-year jail sentence all but 60 days suspended, two-year probation.

Lukas Mironovas, 16, on April 22, 2018, in Litchfield: murder, 33-year Department of Corrections sentence; criminal conspiracy, 20-year Department of Corrections sentence.

Anthony Parish Napoleone, 19, of Clinton, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug Aug. 4, 2018, in Clinton, $400 fine, 364-day Department of Corrections sentence all suspended, one-year administrative release.

Samantha A. Ngirakamaro, 41, of Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 31, 2019, in West Gardiner, dismissed.

Janelle R. Nickerson, 29, of Vassalboro, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 11, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Aaron G. Owens, 39, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked May 14, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Ryan Palladino, 44, of Old Orchard Beach, failure to pay or file tax return Jan. 1, 2012, in Augusta, 364-day Department of Corrections sentence all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $75,855.47 restitution. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2013, in Augusta, 30-day jail sentence. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2014, in Augusta, 30-day jail sentence. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2015, in Augusta, 30-day jail sentence. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2016, in Augusta, 30-day jail sentence. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2012, in Augusta, 364-day Department of Corrections sentence all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $75,855.47 restitution. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2013, in Augusta, 364-day Department of Corrections sentence all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $75,855.47 restitution. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2014, in Augusta, 364-day Department of Corrections sentence all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $75,855.47 restitution. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2015, in Augusta; 364-day Department of Corrections sentence all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $75,855.47 restitution. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2016, in Augusta; 364-day Department of Corrections sentence all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $75,855.47 restitution.

Robert M. Quinones, 43, of Waterville, domestic violence terrorizing Nov. 16, 2019, in Waterville, 364-day jail sentence all but 14 days suspended, two-year probation. Violating condition of release Dec. 1, 2019, in Waterville, 14-day jail sentence.

David Quimby, 45, of Benton, assault Dec. 24, 2019, in Benton, $300 fine, 48-hour jail sentence.

Stephen Sarnow, 62, of Hackettstown, New Jersey, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Oct. 10, 2019, in China, dismissed.

Jacob F. Silver, 25, of Gardiner, violating condition of release Nov. 5, 2019, in Gardiner, $100 fine.

Peter Speropolous Sr., 51, of Waterville, criminal mischief Dec. 30, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Wayne Preston Spicer Jr., 28, of Chelsea, operating under the influence Oct. 7, 2019, in Winthrop, $500 fine, four-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Scott W. Steward, 42, of West Gardiner, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate Nov. 2, 2019, in West Gardiner, $150 fine.

Michael Anthony Stone, 50, of Fairfield, failure to comply with sex offender registry act March 6, 2019, in Waterville, three-year Department of Correction sentence all but five months suspended, two-year probation.

Christopher F. Violette, 41, of Waterville, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Jan. 29, 2019, in Waterville, $400 fine, six-year Department of Corrections sentence all but three years suspended, two-year probation. Two counts aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs Jan. 27, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed. On Sept. 12, 2019, in Waterville: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, $400 suspended, 14-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, 14-day jail sentence.

Kaitlin M. Wallace, 31, of Waldoboro, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 8, 2018, in China, $500 fine, seven-day jail sentence.

Nicole Weston, 31, of Bangor, operating vehicle without license Oct. 9, 2019, in China, $150 fine.

Jennalee Wight, 37, of Mount Vernon, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 30, 2019, in Manchester, dismissed.

Sean M. Williams, 41, of Damariscotta, attaching false plates Sept. 6, 2019, in Windsor, $150 fine.

