Saco Police are investigating whether drugs played a role in the deaths of two male relatives found inside a home.

Jeffrey Robinson and Nicholas Robinson, both of Saco, were discovered dead inside a home on David Drive, a private road off Jenkins Road. Officers were called to the scene after someone saw a person inside the house that appeared unresponsive.

Saco Deputy Chief Corey Huntress said officers entered the home and found the men dead. The office of the Chief Medical Examiner is expected to perform autopsies in the coming days, and toxicology tests are expected to be an aspect of determining the cause and manner of their deaths, Huntress said.

There were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play, and police do not believe there is any risk to the public, Huntress said.

He did not know the men’s ages. More information about how the men are related will likely be released Tuesday, he said.

