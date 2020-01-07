IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:11 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Sewall Street.

7:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

8:02 a.m., fraud was reported on Sewall Street.

8:47 a.m., a gas leak was reported on Weston Court.

10:11 a.m., a well-being check was requested at Western Avenue and Whitten Road.

10:21 a.m., a gas leak was reported on Xavier Loop.

12:06 p.m., a car burglary was reported on Western Avenue.

1:45 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on West Crescent Street.

1:48 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Mount Vernon Avenue.

3:16 p.m., theft was reported on Whitten Road.

3:24 p.m., a gas leak was reported on Western Avenue.

3:42 p.m., theft was reported on Eastern Avenue.

3:58 p.m., a well-being check was requested on State Street.

3:58 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Western Avenue.

4:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

4:31 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Riverside Drive.

4:51 p.m., a fatal motor vehicle accident was reported at Eastern Avenue and Spring Road.

4:55 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Northern Avenue.

5:24 p.m., theft was reported on Cony Street.

8:32 p.m., a mental health/well-being check was requested on Cedar Street.

9:16 p.m., theft was reported on Sparrow Drive.

11:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.

Tuesday at 12:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Memorial Drive and West Crescent Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 1:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

2:50 p.m., larceny, fraud or forgery was reported on Main Street.

4 p.m., theft was reported on Savage Street.

4:34 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

6:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hardwood Lane.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 4:39 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on High Street.

8:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Broad Way.

Tuesday, 8:43 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Franklin Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 3:41 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Elm Street.

Saturday at 11:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

2 p.m., harassment was reported on Highland Avenue.

2:21 p.m., an animal complaint was made on River Avenue.

4:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dresden Avenue.

Sunday at 12:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Brunswick Road.

7:46 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Marston Road.

Monday at 1:18 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Brunswick Avenue.

7:03 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Third Street.

Tuesday at 12:02 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Brunswick Avenue.

2:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Central Maine Crossing.

7:24 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Route 24.

IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 12:33 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Water Street.

3:56 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Water Street.

4:36 p.m., a well-being check was requested on West Street.

Tuesday at 2 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 2:19 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.

5:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 7:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 8:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Rice Rips Road.

IN RANDOLPH, Monday at 7:03 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Third Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 12:36 p.m., vandalism was reported on Chesnut Street.

4 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rowe Road.

5:58 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Glen View Drive.

9:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

Tuesday, 9:46 a.m., vandalism was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN VASSALBORO, Monday at 8:22 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Nelson Road.

10:27 p.m., burglary was reported on Eliot Road.

Tuesday at 4:32 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Alpine Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 6:18 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kelsey Street.

8:54 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:40 a.m., a missing person was reported on Silver Street.

10:08 a.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

12:51 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

1 p.m., theft was reported on Patriots Drive.

3:25 p.m., assault was reported on Drummond Avenue.

6:53 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

9 p.m., theft was reported on Crestwood Drive.

10:18 p.m., sex offenses were reported on High Street.

Tuesday, 12:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Myrtle Street.

4:21 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Hubbard Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 2:47 p.m., theft was reported on Benton Avenue.

9:26 p.m., theft was reported on Clinton Avenue.

11:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Halifax Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 11:27 a.m., Abinadi Nephu White, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, on Hospital Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 12:37 a.m., Heather L. Hellgren, 39, of Temple, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

7:45 a.m., Kimberly S. Gordon, 52, of Jay, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and aggravated reckless conduct.

9:46 a.m., Erin R. Searles, 39, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

11:02 a.m., Zacheriah A. Adams, 28, of Jay, was arrested on five warrants and one charge of theft.

6:15 p.m., Sherri L. Turner, 55, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

6:35 p.m., David Charron, 32, of Farmington, was arrested on two warrants.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 9:38 p.m., Percy Rubert Kincaid, 47, of Gardiner, was arrested as a fugitive from justice.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 4:33 p.m., Mark Robert Ewen, 56, of Stockton Springs, was arrested on a probation hold.

4:38 p.m., Sean R. Anderson, 38, of Liberty, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of fentanyl powder.

5:19 p.m., Jason Daszkiewicz, 41, of Bangor, was arrested on a warrant.

8:36 p.m., Arie Vandergiessen, 61, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 1:38 p.m., James Goodale, 41, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.

IN WINDSOR, Monday at 2:49 p.m., Kerbie Anne O’Connor, 29, of Winthrop, was arrested on a probation hold following the report of a traffic offense on Ridge Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 11:40 a.m., Daniel A. Tracy, 34, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500 following the report of shoplifting on Cony Street.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 1:50 p.m., Jeanette April Ryerson, 52, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500 following a report of theft on Main Avenue.

Sunday at 3:02 p.m., John J. Rastelli, 47, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked following a motor vehicle stop on Main Avenue.

Tuesday at 12:31 a.m., Wanda I. Ortiz, 46, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on charges of violating a condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked following a motor vehicle stop on Water Street.

