GARDINER — Bailey Poore scored 16 points to lead the Gardiner girls basketball team to a 54-49 win over Lawrence in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference game Tuesday.

Lizzy Gruber had 13 points and 15 rebounds, while Kassidy Collins had 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Tigers (8-1).

Savannah Weston led the Bulldogs (5-4) with 23 points.

MT. BLUE 59, ERSKINE 47: Senior point guard Lexi Mittelstadt posted a double-double with 27 points and 11 rebounds as the Cougars defeated the Eagles.

Erskine (4-5) came out strong in the first quarter and shot well with eight three’s, including Mittlestadt’s three from beyond the arc. Sophomore shooting guard Eva-Marie Stevens contributed 13 points, and added to the three-point field goals with a pair.

Sophomore guard Sarah Prual came off the bench for a team-leading 10 points on three field goals and four from the line for Mt. Blue (5-4) in the losing effort.

BOYS BASKETBALL

FOREST HILLS 87, TEMPLE ACADEMY 53: Mason Desjardins scored 33 points to lead the Tigers to an East/West victory over the Bereans in Jackman.

Hunter Cuddy scored 31 points and had 10 rebounds for Forest Hills (9-0). Jackman Daigle and Joey Poulin each added eight points for the Tigers.

Dragan Jovanovic led Temple (4-4) with 18 points, while Zack Wiles added 10 points.

MT. BLUE 49, ERSKINE 44: Jacob Farnham scored 18 points to lead the Cougars to a KVAC win over the Eagles in South China.

Hunter Meeks scored 10 points, while Hunter Donald and Bradley Shamba each added eight points for Mt. Blue (4-6).

Andrew Robinson led Erskine (0-9) with 14 points, while Logan Tenney added 11 points.

LAWRENCE 70, GARDINER 50: Nicholas Blaisdell scored 21 points to lead the Bulldogs to a KVAC win over the Tigers in Fairfield.

Dylan Coombs and Dylan Martin-Hachey each added 14 points for Lawrence (4-5).

Logan Carleton led Gardiner (2-7) with 18 points, while Kyle Adams added eight points.

CONY 77, CAMDEN HILLS 72: Simon McCormick had 29 points, along with six steals and six assists to lead the Rams to a win over the Windjammers in Camden.

Dakota Dearborn scored 17 points, while Luke Briggs added 12 points for Cony (8-2).

Aidan Schecter led Camden Hills (2-7) with 20 points.

HALL-DALE 67, BOOTHBAY 59: Josh Nadeau and Patrick Rush each scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs to a win over the Seahawks in Boothbay.

Sam Sheaffer and Ian Stebbins each had 11 points for Hall-Dale (6-2).

Ben Pearce led Boothbay (7-2) with 20 points.

MADISON 78, TELSTAR 50: Thomas Dean scored 24 points to lead the Bulldogs over the Rebels in a Mountain Valley Conference game in Madison.

Cameron Cobb scored 18 points, while Caden Franzose added 12 points for Madison (3-6).

Davin Mason led Telstar (1-7) with 24 points.

DIRIGO 71, CARRABEC 43: Dirigo pulled away from Carrabec with a 24-point third quarter and earned an MVC win.

Charlie Houghton scored 18 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (3-6), and Mateo Lapointe added 16 points.

Carrabec’s (1-9) Luke Carey topped all scorers with 19 points.

WINTHROP 54, LISBON 45: Ryan Baird paced the Ramblers with 14 points in a victory over the Greyhounds.

Cameron Hachey chipped in with 13 points for Winthrop (11-0) while Gavin Perkins had 11 points.

DJ Douglass had a game-high 17 points to lead Lisbon (4-3) while Corey Wiers had 10 points in the losing effort.

OLD ORCHARD 71, RICHMOND 49: Ryan Crockett had a huge night in the Gulls’ big win over in Richmond.

Crockett poured in 35 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished out seven assists for Old Orchard (3-4). Jaden Davies chipped in 14 points and had five steals.

Kenneth Bing dropped 24 points for Richmond (3-5) while Dakotah Gilpatric had 11.

SKOWHEGAN 52, MESSALONSKEE 47: Levi Obert scored 13 points to lead Skowhegan to a win over the Eagles in Oakland.

Matush Prokop added 10 points for Skowhegan (5-3).

Tucker Charles led Messalonskee (8-2) with 20 points.

MONMOUTH 44, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 40: Gabe Martin scored 15 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to lead the short-handed Mustangs to the MVC win.

Cam Armstrong added 11 points and seven rebounds for Monmouth (6-2).

Spruce Mountain (8-2) was led by Brandon Frey with a game-high 28 points.

