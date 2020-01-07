GARDINER —  Bailey Poore scored 16 points to lead the Gardiner girls basketball team to a 54-49 win over Lawrence in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference game Tuesday.

Lizzy Gruber had 13 points and 15 rebounds, while Kassidy Collins had 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Tigers (8-1).

Savannah Weston led the Bulldogs (5-4) with 23 points.

 

MT. BLUE 59, ERSKINE 47: Senior point guard Lexi Mittelstadt posted a double-double with 27 points and 11 rebounds as the Cougars defeated the Eagles.

Erskine (4-5) came out strong in the first quarter and shot well with eight three’s, including Mittlestadt’s three from beyond the arc. Sophomore shooting guard Eva-Marie Stevens contributed 13 points, and added to the three-point field goals with a pair.

Sophomore guard Sarah Prual came off the bench for a team-leading 10 points on three field goals and four from the line for Mt. Blue (5-4) in the losing effort.

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

 

FOREST HILLS 87, TEMPLE ACADEMY 53: Mason Desjardins scored 33 points to lead the Tigers to an East/West victory over the Bereans in Jackman.

Hunter Cuddy scored 31 points and had 10 rebounds for Forest Hills (9-0). Jackman Daigle and Joey Poulin each added eight points for the Tigers.

Dragan Jovanovic led Temple (4-4) with 18 points, while Zack Wiles added 10 points.

 

MT. BLUE 49, ERSKINE 44: Jacob Farnham scored 18 points to lead the Cougars to a KVAC win over the Eagles in South China.

Hunter Meeks scored 10 points, while Hunter Donald and Bradley Shamba each added eight points for Mt. Blue (4-6).

Andrew Robinson led Erskine (0-9) with 14 points, while Logan Tenney added 11 points.

 

LAWRENCE 70, GARDINER 50: Nicholas Blaisdell scored 21 points to lead the Bulldogs to a KVAC win over the Tigers in Fairfield.

Dylan Coombs and Dylan Martin-Hachey each added 14 points for Lawrence (4-5).

Logan Carleton led Gardiner (2-7) with 18 points, while Kyle Adams added eight points.

 

CONY 77, CAMDEN HILLS 72: Simon McCormick had 29 points, along with six steals and six assists to lead the Rams to a win over the Windjammers in Camden.

Dakota Dearborn scored 17 points, while Luke Briggs added 12 points for Cony (8-2).

Aidan Schecter led Camden Hills (2-7) with 20 points.

 

HALL-DALE 67, BOOTHBAY 59: Josh Nadeau and Patrick Rush each scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs to a win over the Seahawks in Boothbay.

Sam Sheaffer and Ian Stebbins each had 11 points for Hall-Dale (6-2).

Ben Pearce led Boothbay (7-2) with 20 points.

 

MADISON 78, TELSTAR 50: Thomas Dean scored 24 points to lead the Bulldogs over the Rebels in a Mountain Valley Conference game in Madison.

Cameron Cobb scored 18 points, while Caden Franzose added 12 points for Madison (3-6).

Davin Mason led Telstar (1-7) with 24 points.

 

DIRIGO 71, CARRABEC 43: Dirigo pulled away from Carrabec with a 24-point third quarter and earned an MVC win.

Charlie Houghton scored 18 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (3-6), and Mateo Lapointe added 16 points.

Carrabec’s (1-9) Luke Carey topped all scorers with 19 points.

 

WINTHROP 54, LISBON 45: Ryan Baird paced the Ramblers with 14 points in a victory over the Greyhounds.

Cameron Hachey chipped in with 13 points for Winthrop (11-0) while Gavin Perkins had 11 points.

DJ Douglass had a game-high 17 points to lead Lisbon (4-3) while Corey Wiers had 10 points in the losing effort.

 

OLD ORCHARD 71, RICHMOND 49: Ryan Crockett had a huge night in the Gulls’ big win over in Richmond.

Crockett poured in 35 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished out seven assists for Old Orchard (3-4). Jaden Davies chipped in 14 points and had five steals.

Kenneth Bing dropped 24 points for Richmond (3-5) while Dakotah Gilpatric had 11.

 

SKOWHEGAN 52, MESSALONSKEE 47: Levi Obert scored 13 points to lead Skowhegan to a win over the Eagles in Oakland.

Matush Prokop added 10 points for Skowhegan (5-3).

Tucker Charles led Messalonskee (8-2) with 20 points.

 

MONMOUTH 44, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 40: Gabe Martin scored 15 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to lead the short-handed Mustangs to the MVC win.

Cam Armstrong added 11 points and seven rebounds for Monmouth (6-2).

Spruce Mountain (8-2) was led by Brandon Frey with a game-high 28 points.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
boothbay seahawks, camden hills windjammers, Carrabec Cobras, Cony Rams, dirigo cougars, Erskine Eagles, Forest Hills Tigers, Gardiner Tigers, Hall-Dale Bulldogs, Lawrence Bulldogs, lisbon greyhounds, Madison Bulldogs, Messalonskee Eagles, Mt. Blue Cougars, Skowhegan Indians, telstar rebels, Temple Bereans, Winthrop Ramblers

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles