The Maine Central Institute Huskies Girls Varsity Soccer Team recently presented a check for $406 to Northern Light Cancer Care to support patient care at the Lafayette Family Cancer Institute.

The team raised the money by selling breast cancer awareness bracelets and soccer ball keychains at their October home games and at a football game.

The donation was inspired by Laurie Logiodice, the mother of two members of the soccer team and a breast cancer survivor who credits the Lafayette Family Cancer Institute staff with saving her life. The team also dropped off a full bag of hats knitted by a generous community member that will help cancer patients stay warm through the winter months.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: