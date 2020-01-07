The Maine Central Institute Huskies Girls Varsity Soccer Team recently presented a check for $406 to Northern Light Cancer Care to support patient care at the Lafayette Family Cancer Institute.
The team raised the money by selling breast cancer awareness bracelets and soccer ball keychains at their October home games and at a football game.
The donation was inspired by Laurie Logiodice, the mother of two members of the soccer team and a breast cancer survivor who credits the Lafayette Family Cancer Institute staff with saving her life. The team also dropped off a full bag of hats knitted by a generous community member that will help cancer patients stay warm through the winter months.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Construction on new Martin’s Point facility at Brunswick Landing expected to begin this year
-
Letters to the Editor
Don’t let infectious illnesses reappear
-
Letters to the Editor
A bit of skepticism over defense shipbuilding reduction
-
Editorials
Our View: Maine Turnpike shows that tolling works
-
Letters to the Editor
Socialism kills prosperity