IN ALBION, Tuesday at 3:56 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Bog Road.

IN ANSON, Wednesday at 2:40 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Hall Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:39 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at North Belfast Avenue and Bolton Hill Road.

10:33 a.m., a dog-at-large was reported on Patrick Street.

10:55 a.m., theft was reported on Noyes Court.

11:30 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Caldwell Road.

11:30 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

12:37 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:47 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:05 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:46 p.m., a mental health/well-being check was requested on Water Street.

4:03 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Winthrop Street.

4:06 p.m., property was recovered on State Street.

4:36 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Townsend Street.

5:32 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Campbell Street.

5:59 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Kendall Street.

6:23 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Medical Center Parkway.

7:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

8:30 p.m., harassment was reported on York Street.

10:54 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Riverside Drive and Two Mile Brook Road.

Wednesday at 12:16 a.m., a well-being check was requested at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.

12:19 a.m., a well-being check was requested on State Street.

1:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

3:55 a.m., a well-being check was requested on North Belfast Avenue.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 5:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Hill Road.

IN CHINA, Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Pleasant View Ridge Road.

5 a.m., a car theft was reported on Willette Drive.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 6:43 p.m., theft was reported on Battle Ridge Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Tuesday at 9:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ames Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 8:43 a.m., theft was reported on Franklin Avenue.

7:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

Wednesday at 7:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Sandy River Terrace.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 6 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Crosby Street.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 11:34 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Marcello Street.

2:10 pm., theft was reported on Hidden Circle.

5:39 p.m., a burglary was reported on Marcello Street.

8:22 p.m., theft was reported on Woodsdale Drive.

10:09 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Macomber Hill Road.

Wednesday at 3:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Tuesday at 9:10 a.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 10:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lowe Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 5:21 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Taylor Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 11:22 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Winding Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 3:06 p.m., fraud was reported on Oak Street.

4:01 p.m., theft was reported on Rice Rips Road.

7:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Rice Rips Road.

10:38 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Fairfield Street.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 6:13 p.m., vandalism was reported on Madawaska Road.

IN RANDOLPH, Tuesday at 7:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Central Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 9:46 a.m., vandalism was reported on Madison Avenue.

11:12 a.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Road.

2:09 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Walnut Street.

2:12 p.m., a car theft was reported on Court Street.

3:48 p.m., theft was reported on Eaton Mountain Road.

5:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

IN SMITHFIELD, Tuesday at 6:06 p.m., threatening was reported on Lake View Drive.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 9:04 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Oak Grove Road.

Wednesday at 3:49 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Riverside Drive.

6:43 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Nelson Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 12:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Myrtle Street.

8:17 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Concourse.

2:37 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:11 p.m., harassment was reported on Colby Street.

6:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

10:43 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on King Court.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 11:10 a.m., theft was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINDSOR, Tuesday at 9:41 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Shuman Road.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 4:38 p.m., fraud was reported on Benton Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 4:03 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Route 133.

5:35 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Butters Hill.

8:28 p.m., a family fight was reported on Birch Street.

9:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Pineland Drive.

11:06 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 10:24 a.m., Taylah Karczewski, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on two warrants and Jason G. Maxim, 42, of Hallowell, was arrested on a warrant and also charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug following a motor vehicle stop on Boothby Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 3:45 p.m., Douglas Perreault, 47, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

5:08 p.m., Felix Pork, 33, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant for operating with a suspended license.

6:40 p.m., Allen Martin, 54, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 1:31 p.m., Frederick Warman, 49, of Greenville, was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offenses.

2:38 p.m., Steven McClure, 56, of Harmony, was arrested on a warrant.

6:36 p.m., Mzaliwa Kaluta, 22, of Portland, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

7:20 p.m., Zacheriah Adams, 28, of Smithfield, was arrested on warrants for two counts of operating with a suspended license, two counts of violating conditions of release and one count of criminal mischief.

9:15 p.m., Rachel Michael, 22, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and trafficking in prison contraband.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: