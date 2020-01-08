IN ALBION, Tuesday at 3:56 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Bog Road.
IN ANSON, Wednesday at 2:40 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Hall Street.
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:39 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at North Belfast Avenue and Bolton Hill Road.
10:33 a.m., a dog-at-large was reported on Patrick Street.
10:55 a.m., theft was reported on Noyes Court.
11:30 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Caldwell Road.
11:30 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
12:37 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.
1:47 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Civic Center Drive.
2:05 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.
3:46 p.m., a mental health/well-being check was requested on Water Street.
4:03 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Winthrop Street.
4:06 p.m., property was recovered on State Street.
4:36 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Townsend Street.
5:32 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Campbell Street.
5:59 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Kendall Street.
6:23 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Medical Center Parkway.
7:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
8:30 p.m., harassment was reported on York Street.
10:54 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Riverside Drive and Two Mile Brook Road.
Wednesday at 12:16 a.m., a well-being check was requested at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.
12:19 a.m., a well-being check was requested on State Street.
1:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
3:55 a.m., a well-being check was requested on North Belfast Avenue.
IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 5:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Hill Road.
IN CHINA, Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Pleasant View Ridge Road.
5 a.m., a car theft was reported on Willette Drive.
IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 6:43 p.m., theft was reported on Battle Ridge Road.
IN CORNVILLE, Tuesday at 9:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ames Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 8:43 a.m., theft was reported on Franklin Avenue.
7:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.
Wednesday at 7:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Sandy River Terrace.
IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 6 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Crosby Street.
IN JAY, Tuesday at 11:34 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Marcello Street.
2:10 pm., theft was reported on Hidden Circle.
5:39 p.m., a burglary was reported on Marcello Street.
8:22 p.m., theft was reported on Woodsdale Drive.
10:09 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Macomber Hill Road.
Wednesday at 3:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN KINGFIELD, Tuesday at 9:10 a.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 10:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lowe Street.
IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 5:21 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Taylor Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 11:22 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Winding Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 3:06 p.m., fraud was reported on Oak Street.
4:01 p.m., theft was reported on Rice Rips Road.
7:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Rice Rips Road.
10:38 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Fairfield Street.
IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 6:13 p.m., vandalism was reported on Madawaska Road.
IN RANDOLPH, Tuesday at 7:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Central Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 9:46 a.m., vandalism was reported on Madison Avenue.
11:12 a.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Road.
2:09 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Walnut Street.
2:12 p.m., a car theft was reported on Court Street.
3:48 p.m., theft was reported on Eaton Mountain Road.
5:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.
IN SMITHFIELD, Tuesday at 6:06 p.m., threatening was reported on Lake View Drive.
IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 9:04 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Oak Grove Road.
Wednesday at 3:49 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Riverside Drive.
6:43 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Nelson Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 12:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Myrtle Street.
8:17 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Concourse.
2:37 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
3:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
5:11 p.m., harassment was reported on Colby Street.
6:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
10:43 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on King Court.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 11:10 a.m., theft was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.
IN WINDSOR, Tuesday at 9:41 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Shuman Road.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 4:38 p.m., fraud was reported on Benton Avenue.
IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 4:03 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Route 133.
5:35 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Butters Hill.
8:28 p.m., a family fight was reported on Birch Street.
9:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Pineland Drive.
11:06 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Main Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 10:24 a.m., Taylah Karczewski, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on two warrants and Jason G. Maxim, 42, of Hallowell, was arrested on a warrant and also charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug following a motor vehicle stop on Boothby Street.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 3:45 p.m., Douglas Perreault, 47, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
5:08 p.m., Felix Pork, 33, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant for operating with a suspended license.
6:40 p.m., Allen Martin, 54, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 1:31 p.m., Frederick Warman, 49, of Greenville, was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offenses.
2:38 p.m., Steven McClure, 56, of Harmony, was arrested on a warrant.
6:36 p.m., Mzaliwa Kaluta, 22, of Portland, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.
7:20 p.m., Zacheriah Adams, 28, of Smithfield, was arrested on warrants for two counts of operating with a suspended license, two counts of violating conditions of release and one count of criminal mischief.
9:15 p.m., Rachel Michael, 22, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and trafficking in prison contraband.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Schools and Education
Maine families argue in appeals court that state should pay tuition at religious schools
-
Maine Crime
New York man pleads guilty to trafficking drugs in Gardiner
-
Sports
Northeast Motorsports Expo returns for 32nd year
-
Local & State
Biddeford firefighters union takes vote of no confidence in chief
-
Business
Hollywood-backed Quibi thinks you’ll pay for its video bites