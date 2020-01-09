National Theatre Live: “All My Sons” will be broadcast live from London at 2 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., in Rockland.
Broadcast live from The Old Vic in London, Academy Award-winner Sally Field (“Steel Magnolias,” “Brothers & Sisters”) and Bill Pullman (“The Sinner,” “Independence Day”) star in Arthur Miller’s drama.
In America, 1947, despite hard choices and even harder knocks, Joe and Kate Keller are a success story. They have built a home, raised two sons and established a thriving business.
But nothing lasts forever and their contented lives, already shadowed by the loss of their eldest boy to war, are about to shatter. With the return of a figure from the past, long buried truths are forced to the surface and the price of their American dream is laid bare.
Jeremy Herrin (NT Live: “This House,” “People,” “Places & Things”) directs a cast including Jenna Coleman (“Victoria”), and Colin Morgan (“Merlin”).
Running time is 2 hours ,35 min, including one intermission.
Tickets cost $12.50.
For tickets, or more information, call 594-0070.
