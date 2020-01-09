TROY — The cause of a mobile home fire in Troy this weekend has not yet been determined, but an investigator said at least one other blaze that occurred at that property was arson.

That fire, which took place in March 2019, occurred at the same double-wide trailer on 3 Alley Lane that burned late Saturday night, according to Sgt. Joel Davis, an investigator with the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

“We’re investigating a connection,” Davis said.

Saturday’s fire, which destroyed the walls, roof and contents of the one-person home, was at least the third fire there in about two-and-a-half years, according to the town’s fire chief, Dan Nealley. A single-wide mobile home, an RV and two vehicles on the property were undamaged. The property is owned by Tammy Knowlton, according to town records.

Davis said that there were no charges in the March arson incident but that officials are currently “putting that case together.” He would not reveal information about any suspects but indicated that the agency has identified people of interest.

“Fires aren’t suspicious, people are,” Davis said. “(Saturday’s fire) is still under investigation. Obviously, we’re concerned that more than one fire has occurred at a residence. That doesn’t usually happen.”

Davis said he was unsure when the investigation would be complete.

One of the other fires that took place at 3 Alley Lane occurred in March 2016. Knowlton told the Morning Sentinel at the time that she returned from a visit to her brother’s home, which was on the same lot as hers, to find her double-wide on fire.

