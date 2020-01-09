IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:58 a.m., a dog was reported loose on Sewall Street.

8:50 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Hospital Street.

9:13 a.m., a dog was reported loose on Patrick Street.

9:16 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mud Mill Road.

9:22 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.

9:53 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

10:51 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Stanley Street.

12:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

2:57 p.m., a person was reported missing on Bridge Street.

3:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Caldwell Road.

5:02 p.m., trespassing was reported on Stephen King Drive.

5:33 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

6:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilson Street.

Thursday at 1:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davenport Street.

4:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quimby Street.

4:13 a.m., rescue officials responded to a leak or odor of propane or natural gas on Community Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 11:36 a.m., a protection order, summons, subpoena or warrant was served on Middle Road.

1:50 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Maple Street.

2:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

7:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 7:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Sandy River Terrace.

11:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Avenue.

7:09 p.m., trespassing was reported on Broadway.

10:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Moore Avenue.

Thursday at 12:29 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Broadway.

2:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

3:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Perham Street.

IN HARMONY, Wednesday at 11:11 a.m., a burglary was reported on Athens Road.

IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 3:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Mill Street.

IN INDUSTRY, Wednesday at 7:03 p.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Shaw Hill Road.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 1:06 p.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was reported on John Street.

3:41 p.m., a burglary was reported on Hayden Street.

5:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Madison Road.

Thursday at 3:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Road.

3:34 a.m., a burglary was reported in progress on Lakewood Road.

IN MOOSE RIVER PLANTATION, Wednesday at 9:47 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Main Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 5:42 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 11:07 a.m., a protection order was served on Rice Rips Road.

10:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

Thursday at 4:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Heath Street.

IN PHILLIPS, Wednesday at 8:36 a.m., a person from Reeds Mill Road reported a dog was lost.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 9:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

4:53 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway of Interstate 95.

IN RIPLEY, Wednesday at 2:49 p.m., a burglary was reported on Ripley Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:34 a.m., negotiation of a worthless instrument on North Avenue was reported.

9:58 a.m., negotiation of a worthless instrument on North Avenue was reported.

10:01 a.m., negotiation of a worthless instrument on North Avenue was reported.

11:16 a.m., trespassing was reported, no location given.

2:33 p.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Road.

4:29 p.m., negotiation of a worthless instrument on North Avenue was reported.

4:38 p.m., negotiation of a worthless instrument on North Avenue was reported.

4:42 p.m., negotiation of a worthless instrument on North Avenue was reported.

4:51 p.m., negotiation of a worthless instrument on North Avenue was reported.

4:54 p.m., negotiation of a worthless instrument on North Avenue was reported.

4:56 p.m., negotiation of a worthless instrument on North Avenue was reported.

7:18 p.m., negotiation of a worthless instrument was reported on Water Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Wednesday at 10:11 a.m., a caller from Village Road reported a scam.

IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 11:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 3:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Munson Road.

6:22 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:08 a.m., a caller from Elm Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

10:20 a.m., a burglary was reported on Silver Street.

10:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Barnet Avenue.

10:58 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Western Avenue.

1:21 p.m., a hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported on Park Street.

4:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kelsey Street.

11:31 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 4:16 p.m., an assault was reported on Halifax Street.

10:37 p.m., noise was reported on Halifax Street.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 5:54 p.m., threatening was reported on Old Lewiston Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 7:35 p.m., Benjamin Templet Young, 33, of Fayette, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force.

8:50 p.m., Bridgette Pauline Gervais, 40, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

IN PITTSTON, Jan. 3, Bonnie D. Heath, 65, of Jefferson, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:38 p.m., Dusty Allen Davis, 44, of Harmony, was arrested on a warrant.

8:28 p.m., Adair Keaton, 52, of Brighton Plantation, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

9:42 p.m., Jessica Ann Wellman, 34, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

Thursday at 8:20 a.m., Christopher A. Lovell, 34, of Milo, was arrested on charges of tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, improper victim contact pre-bail and violating condition of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 6:14 p.m., Nicholas Hutchings,44, of Bath, was arrested on three warrants, as well as on a charge of criminal mischief.

11:50 p.m., Michael Macintyre Sr., 59, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

SUMMONSES

IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 12:25 p.m., Randy S. Gregor, 60, of Randolph, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after a habitual offender revocation following a traffic stop on Hankerson Road.

IN RANDOLPH, Wednesday at 4:21 p.m., Austin A. Maso, 19, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Windsor Street.

