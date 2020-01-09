IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:58 a.m., a dog was reported loose on Sewall Street.
8:50 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Hospital Street.
9:13 a.m., a dog was reported loose on Patrick Street.
9:16 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mud Mill Road.
9:22 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.
9:53 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
10:51 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Stanley Street.
12:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
2:57 p.m., a person was reported missing on Bridge Street.
3:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Caldwell Road.
5:02 p.m., trespassing was reported on Stephen King Drive.
5:33 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.
6:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilson Street.
Thursday at 1:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davenport Street.
4:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quimby Street.
4:13 a.m., rescue officials responded to a leak or odor of propane or natural gas on Community Drive.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 11:36 a.m., a protection order, summons, subpoena or warrant was served on Middle Road.
1:50 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Maple Street.
2:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
7:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 7:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Sandy River Terrace.
11:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Avenue.
7:09 p.m., trespassing was reported on Broadway.
10:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Moore Avenue.
Thursday at 12:29 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Broadway.
2:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
3:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Perham Street.
IN HARMONY, Wednesday at 11:11 a.m., a burglary was reported on Athens Road.
IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 3:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Mill Street.
IN INDUSTRY, Wednesday at 7:03 p.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Shaw Hill Road.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 1:06 p.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was reported on John Street.
3:41 p.m., a burglary was reported on Hayden Street.
5:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Madison Road.
Thursday at 3:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Road.
3:34 a.m., a burglary was reported in progress on Lakewood Road.
IN MOOSE RIVER PLANTATION, Wednesday at 9:47 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Main Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 5:42 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Mechanic Street.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 11:07 a.m., a protection order was served on Rice Rips Road.
10:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
Thursday at 4:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Heath Street.
IN PHILLIPS, Wednesday at 8:36 a.m., a person from Reeds Mill Road reported a dog was lost.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 9:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
4:53 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway of Interstate 95.
IN RIPLEY, Wednesday at 2:49 p.m., a burglary was reported on Ripley Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:34 a.m., negotiation of a worthless instrument on North Avenue was reported.
9:58 a.m., negotiation of a worthless instrument on North Avenue was reported.
10:01 a.m., negotiation of a worthless instrument on North Avenue was reported.
11:16 a.m., trespassing was reported, no location given.
2:33 p.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Road.
4:29 p.m., negotiation of a worthless instrument on North Avenue was reported.
4:38 p.m., negotiation of a worthless instrument on North Avenue was reported.
4:42 p.m., negotiation of a worthless instrument on North Avenue was reported.
4:51 p.m., negotiation of a worthless instrument on North Avenue was reported.
4:54 p.m., negotiation of a worthless instrument on North Avenue was reported.
4:56 p.m., negotiation of a worthless instrument on North Avenue was reported.
7:18 p.m., negotiation of a worthless instrument was reported on Water Street.
IN SMITHFIELD, Wednesday at 10:11 a.m., a caller from Village Road reported a scam.
IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 11:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN WILTON, Wednesday at 3:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Munson Road.
6:22 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:08 a.m., a caller from Elm Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.
10:20 a.m., a burglary was reported on Silver Street.
10:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Barnet Avenue.
10:58 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Western Avenue.
1:21 p.m., a hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported on Park Street.
4:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kelsey Street.
11:31 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 4:16 p.m., an assault was reported on Halifax Street.
10:37 p.m., noise was reported on Halifax Street.
IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 5:54 p.m., threatening was reported on Old Lewiston Road.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 7:35 p.m., Benjamin Templet Young, 33, of Fayette, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force.
8:50 p.m., Bridgette Pauline Gervais, 40, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.
IN PITTSTON, Jan. 3, Bonnie D. Heath, 65, of Jefferson, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:38 p.m., Dusty Allen Davis, 44, of Harmony, was arrested on a warrant.
8:28 p.m., Adair Keaton, 52, of Brighton Plantation, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
9:42 p.m., Jessica Ann Wellman, 34, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.
Thursday at 8:20 a.m., Christopher A. Lovell, 34, of Milo, was arrested on charges of tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, improper victim contact pre-bail and violating condition of release.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 6:14 p.m., Nicholas Hutchings,44, of Bath, was arrested on three warrants, as well as on a charge of criminal mischief.
11:50 p.m., Michael Macintyre Sr., 59, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
SUMMONSES
IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 12:25 p.m., Randy S. Gregor, 60, of Randolph, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after a habitual offender revocation following a traffic stop on Hankerson Road.
IN RANDOLPH, Wednesday at 4:21 p.m., Austin A. Maso, 19, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Windsor Street.
