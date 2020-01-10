IN ANSON, Thursday at 2:20 p.m., assault was reported on Elm Street.
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
10:03 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Eastern Avenue.
10:26 a.m., an assault was reported on West Crescent Road.
11:15 a.m., theft was reported on West Crescent Street.
11:34 a.m., theft was reported on West River Road.
12:10 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
12:15 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported leak or odor of natural gas or propane on Sewall Street.
1 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Haven Road.
1:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Stone Street.
5:31 p.m., theft was reported on Capitol Street.
5:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.
9:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on River Street.
10:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 7:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Road.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 12:14 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Park Avenue.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 11:38 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Ridge Road.
1:44 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Burns Street.
3:56 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Old Norridgewock Road.
5:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.
8:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Road.
10:27 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Archer Road.
11:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Norridgewock Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 2:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
3:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Perham Street.
1:37 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Walmart Drive.
3:19 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 8:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Hill Road.
Wednesday at 1:06 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Middle Street.
9:57 a.m., an unattended death was reported on Spring Street.
Thursday at 8:28 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Neal Street.
12:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Avenue.
IN MADISON, Thursday at 11:53 a.m., theft was reported on Old Point Avenue.
12:18 p.m., harassment was reported on East Madison Road.
7:51 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Pinewood Drive.
IN NEWPORT, Thursday at 12:37 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Collins Drive.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 7:56 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Fairfield Street.
7:57 a.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.
8:51 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
12:54 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Trafton Road and Middle Road.
7:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 6:14 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.
11:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.
11:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN VASSALBORO, Friday at 12:26 a.m., a person was reported missing on Riverside Drive.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:09 a.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.
9:10 a.m., theft was reported on Ticonic Street.
10:17 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Center Street.
10:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Airport Road.
1:32 p.m., theft was reported on Colby Street.
1:33 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Silver Street.
2:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
3:14 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
5:07 p.m., assault was reported on Pleasant Street.
7:19 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Oakland Street.
10:02 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Carver Street.
11:34 p.m., threatening was reported on Butler Court.
IN WILTON, Thursday at 3:21 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 12:10 p.m., threatening was reported on China Road.
6:43 p.m., threatening was reported on Abbott Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:53 p.m., Shalay Davis, 28, of Troy, New York, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, violating conditions of release and criminal forfeiture of property following a report of disorderly conduct on Middle Street.
8:40 p.m., Jayde C. Brann, 18, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported domestic disturbance on Leighton Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 10:45 p.m., Stephanie Wade, 27, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 3:06 p.m., Brenda Brawn, 41, of Garland, was arrested on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.
6:51 p.m., Eric James Reynolds, 57, of Wellington, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and operating after habitual offender revocation.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:27 a.m., Carl S. Lambert, 37, of Manchester, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic complaint on Leighton Road.
10:56 a.m., Michael A. McLaughlin, Sr., 33, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop at the Big Apple on Western Avenue.
12:04 p.m., Heather J. Thomas, 38, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a car accident on Civic Center Drive.
4:27 p.m., Shane D. Verge, 30, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Mount Vernon Avenue.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 4:11 p.m., a person was issued a summons following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue. A full report was not available by press time.
4:24 a.m., Abigail T. Fox, 37, of Camden, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days.
IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 10:02 a.m., William M. Feagin, 51, of Readfield, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Route 202.
