IN ANSON, Thursday at 2:20 p.m., assault was reported on Elm Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

10:03 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Eastern Avenue.

10:26 a.m., an assault was reported on West Crescent Road.

11:15 a.m., theft was reported on West Crescent Street.

11:34 a.m., theft was reported on West River Road.

12:10 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

12:15 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported leak or odor of natural gas or propane on Sewall Street.

1 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Haven Road.

1:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Stone Street.

5:31 p.m., theft was reported on Capitol Street.

5:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

9:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on River Street.

10:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 7:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 12:14 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Park Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 11:38 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Ridge Road.

1:44 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Burns Street.

3:56 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Old Norridgewock Road.

5:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

8:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Road.

10:27 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Archer Road.

11:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Norridgewock Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 2:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

3:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Perham Street.

1:37 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Walmart Drive.

3:19 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 8:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Hill Road.

Wednesday at 1:06 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Middle Street.

9:57 a.m., an unattended death was reported on Spring Street.

Thursday at 8:28 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Neal Street.

12:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Avenue.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 11:53 a.m., theft was reported on Old Point Avenue.

12:18 p.m., harassment was reported on East Madison Road.

7:51 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Pinewood Drive.

IN NEWPORT, Thursday at 12:37 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Collins Drive.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 7:56 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Fairfield Street.

7:57 a.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.

8:51 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

12:54 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Trafton Road and Middle Road.

7:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 6:14 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

11:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

11:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Friday at 12:26 a.m., a person was reported missing on Riverside Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:09 a.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

9:10 a.m., theft was reported on Ticonic Street.

10:17 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Center Street.

10:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Airport Road.

1:32 p.m., theft was reported on Colby Street.

1:33 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Silver Street.

2:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

3:14 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

5:07 p.m., assault was reported on Pleasant Street.

7:19 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Oakland Street.

10:02 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Carver Street.

11:34 p.m., threatening was reported on Butler Court.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 3:21 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 12:10 p.m., threatening was reported on China Road.

6:43 p.m., threatening was reported on Abbott Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:53 p.m., Shalay Davis, 28, of Troy, New York, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, violating conditions of release and criminal forfeiture of property following a report of disorderly conduct on Middle Street.

8:40 p.m., Jayde C. Brann, 18, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported domestic disturbance on Leighton Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 10:45 p.m., Stephanie Wade, 27, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 3:06 p.m., Brenda Brawn, 41, of Garland, was arrested on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

6:51 p.m., Eric James Reynolds, 57, of Wellington, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and operating after habitual offender revocation.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:27 a.m., Carl S. Lambert, 37, of Manchester, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic complaint on Leighton Road.

10:56 a.m., Michael A. McLaughlin, Sr., 33, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop at the Big Apple on Western Avenue.

12:04 p.m., Heather J. Thomas, 38, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a car accident on Civic Center Drive.

4:27 p.m., Shane D. Verge, 30, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 4:11 p.m., a person was issued a summons following a traffic stop on Brunswick Avenue. A full report was not available by press time.

4:24 a.m., Abigail T. Fox, 37, of Camden, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days.

IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 10:02 a.m., William M. Feagin, 51, of Readfield, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Route 202.

