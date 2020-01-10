AUGUSTA — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it’s providing a new online tool to help reduce residents’ chance of radon exposure.
The new data tool summarizes radon test results at the town, county and state levels and provides eight years of household survey data about testing, the agency said.
It said survey data show that only about a third of Maine households have tested their homes for radon.
Radon is a colorless, odorless gas that is the second-most common cause of lung cancer, and the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers.
Some communities in southwestern Maine and in Hancock and Aroostook counties have elevated levels of radon in more than half the households, said Maine CDC director Nirav Shah. He said testing and mitigation are readily available in the state.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
Neil Peart, drummer and lyricist for Rush, dies at 67
-
Arts & Entertainment
PBS to mark its 50th anniversary with ‘American Portrait’
-
Arts & Entertainment
Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen join Jane Fonda’s final D.C. climate protest
-
Amy Calder
Amy Calder: Remembering my old primary school
-
Schools and Education
Skowhegan school board meeting erupts over biased speech on gender-neutral bathrooms