UNION — Vose Library’s Armchair Adventure Series will present “Climbing the Seven Summits: the Highest Mountain on Each Continent” by College professor Mark Milewski from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the library at 392 Common Road, according to a news release from the library.

Milewski successfully summited Indonesia’s 16,024-foot Mount Carstensz Pyramid on the island of New Guinea on Aug. 15 and completed a mission he started in 2007 — to climb all Seven Summits — the highest mountain on each continent.

Milewski, as the initial Vose Library Armchair Adventure speaker, will talk about this amazing feat — approximately 160 people in the world have successfully achieved this goal, according to the release.

Refreshments and conversation will follow the talk in the main lobby.

For more information, call 785-4733 or visit voselibrary.org

