Franklin Savings Bank has announced the promotion of Melissa Spencer to human resources and benefits officer.

Spencer has been with Franklin Savings Bank since 1994, when she joined the accounting department as a financial analyst. In her time at the bank, she has progressed to various positions, including controller, until eventually joining the Human Resources Department, where she has been since 2003, according to a news release from the bank.

“Melissa is a wealth of knowledge and a trusted advisor when working with our most valuable asset; our employees,” according to Shelley Deane, EVP, Administration and Human Resources. “She is truly an internal secret weapon for our staff.”

Spencer is a graduate of Thomas College with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. She also holds Senior Society of Human Resource Management certification.

She recently joined the Western Maine Play Museum board of directors and will soon serve as its treasurer. In addition, she volunteers as a tax preparer for the Western Maine CA$H Coalition. Spencer is an active volunteer for many community events, such as the Wilton Blueberry Festival parade and 5K road race, as well as the Wilton Recreation Department.

Spencer lives in Wilton with her husband and son.

Blue Marble Geographics releases webcast with MangoMap about online mapping

Blue Marble Geographics and MangoMap in Hallowell recently released a pre-recorded webcast video about the Global Mapper MangoMap Extension for online mapping. The 30-minute long presentation, which can be viewed on Blue Marble’s YouTube channel, gives an overview of the process of publishing maps directly from Global Mapper to MangoMap — an online mapping service for sharing geospatial data, according to a news release from the Hallowell company.

The partnership between Blue Marble and Mango began during the development of Global Mapper v21 in 2019, with the purpose of providing Global Mapper users the ability to upload map data directly to an online Mango-hosted map site. The integration of Global Mapper v21’s desktop GIS data processing and analysis functionality with Mango’s web deployment capability provides a one-stop GIS data management, visualization and sharing tool.

“This webcast presentation showcases the easy and affordable way our users can publish and share maps online with MangoMap,” stated Blue Marble’s President Patrick Cunningham. “Sharing maps online is essential for many of our customers, and MangoMap perfectly fulfills that need.”

Since 2013, Mango has been developing online tools that allow professionals to find the stories, patterns and trends in their geospatial data that provide meaningful value to their organizations.

Since the early 1990s, Blue Marble Geographics has been a pioneer in the development of powerful and innovative geospatial software.

Central Maine Power earns Edison Electric Institute award for efforts to restore service

The Edison Electric Institute, based in Tucson, Arizona, presented Central Maine Power Company with the association’s “Emergency Recovery Award” on Wednesday for its outstanding power restoration efforts after a Nor’easter hit Maine, according to a news release from the institute.

The Emergency Recovery Award is given to select EEI member companies to recognize their extraordinary efforts to restore power to customers after service disruptions caused by severe weather or other natural events. The winners are chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process. Central Maine Power Company received the award during EEI’s winter board and chief executives meeting in Tucson, Arizona.

In October, an intense Nor’easter struck Maine, resulting in 232,877 outages in CMP’s service territory. Because of its tireless work, crews restored service to more than 75% of customers within one day, and 100% of customers within six days, dedicating 71,500 man-hours to the recovery. The coastline particularly was hit hard by hundreds of fallen trees.

“Central Maine Power Company’s work to restore service safely and quickly to customers, often in dangerous conditions, makes them deserving of this award,” said EEI President Tom Kuhn. “Their efforts exemplify the high standards our industry seeks to uphold, and I applaud their commitment to their customers.”

“The CMP team is committed to working together to restore power to our customers as quickly and as safely as possible,” said Central Maine Power Company President and CEO Doug Herling. “I am grateful to all of our employees and contractors who worked long hours through this Nor’easter on behalf of our customers.”

Compiled from submitted news releases. For more business briefs, visit CentralMaine.com.

