IN ANSON, Friday at 11:42 a.m., a scam was reported on Union Street.

1:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Finch Street.

Saturday at 11:43 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Valley Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:42 a.m., harassment was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:52 a.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Civic Center Drive.

12:19 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Riverside Drive.

12:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

1:20 p.m., theft was reported on State Street.

2:01 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on East Chestnut Street.

2:18 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eastern Avenue.

5:17 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Western Avenue.

5:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Chestnut Street.

6:46 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Riverside Drive.

6:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

9:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

9:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.

10:07 p.m., intoxicated people were reported on Water Street.

10:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

11:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

11:24 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

Saturday at 12:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lambert Avenue.

12:24 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eastern Avenue.

12:25 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Memorial Circle.

1:53 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

2:46 a.m., intoxicated people were reported on Chapel Street.

IN AVON, Friday at 2:58 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Rangeley Road.

IN BINGHAM, Friday at 12:12 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Friday at 11:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Access Road.

Saturday at 6:41 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 6:19 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 8:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Covell Road.

11:16 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Davis Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 11:45 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

9:01 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Knowlton Corner Road.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 8:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

8:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

IN JACKMAN, Friday at 8:46 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 10:46 a.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was reported on East Madison Road.

2:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Main Street.

9:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lakewood Road.

10:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Old Point Avenue.

Saturday at 4:47 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Old Point Avenue.

IN NEW SHARON, Saturday at 5:17 a.m., a traffic crash involving injury was reported on Mercer Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 9:50 a.m., a theft was reported on Hill Street.

10:39 a.m., a caller from Sparkling Lake Lane reported an unwanted person on the premises.

6:21 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 4:38 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madawaska Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 2:51 p.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was reported on Main Street.

2:55 p.m., trespassing was reported on Dogtown Road.

Saturday at 8:28 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Hunnewell Avenue.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 8:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pond Road.

IN SIDNEY, Friday at 10:14 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Interstate 95.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 2:17 p.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was reported on Lawton Street.

2:37 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on North Avenue.

2:44 p.m., threatening was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

5:24 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

7:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

7:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Canaan Road.

9:27 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mountain View Terrace.

9:34 p.m., an assault was reported on Chamberlain Street.

11:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.

Saturday at 2:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Hathaway Street.

IN SOLON, Friday at 10:26 a.m., a theft was reported on David Farm Road.

3:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Solon Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:27 a.m., a caller from Union Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

10:09 a.m., protection order was served on Elm Street.

10:37 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Summer Street.

11:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

12:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

12:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West River Road.

12:50 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

4:41 p.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

6:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hathaway Street.

7:40 a.m., a protection order was served on Center Street.

10:33 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 3:02 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Center Street.

IN WILTON, Friday at 10:30 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Bubier Road.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 3 p.m., threatening was reported on Benton Avenue.

3:26 p.m., an assault was reported on Bassett Road.

8:45 p.m., a protection order was served on China Road.

Saturday at 1:23 a.m., noise was reported on Halifax Street.

3:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Woodlawn Drive.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 9:21 p.m., a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on Elm Street and charged with assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 1:29 p.m., Andrew Christopher Veysey, 32, of Plymouth, was arrested on eight warrants.

1:45 p.m., James Fitzgerald Collins, 68, of Bingham, was arrested on four warrants, as well as two counts of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

5:04 p.m., Zachary B. Lear, 21, of Belfast, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and criminal mischief.

6:52 p.m., Savannah L. Chamberlain, 25, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of violation of conditions of release and operating after suspension.

7:12 p.m., Hallie Stevens, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

8:02 p.m., Joseph Allen Fitzgerald, 35, of Solon, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and trafficking in prison contraband.

10:34 p.m., Lisa Marie Sherburne, 50, of Hartland, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

11:08 p.m., Kelly R. Bigelow, 22, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 11:53 a.m., Ian Poirier, 19, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10:45 p.m., Stephanie Wade, 27, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Friday at noon, Aaron Esposito, 37, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Saturday at 1:19 a.m., Dylan Koza, 22, of Raymond, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 3:56 p.m., Thomas Edward Rose, 28, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:54 a.m., a 37-year-old Augusta resident was summoned on a charge of having a habitually truant student, on Pierce Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:51 a.m., James O. Carpenter, 54, was summoned on a charge of failure to register vehicle.

