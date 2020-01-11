WATERVILLE — Every December, the Christmas Program at The Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers distributes boxes of gifts and clothing to children across the state. This year, because of the generosity of the community and dedicated volunteers, the Maine Children’s Home was able to support 1,711 children, 845 families, and 149 communities, according to a news release from the nonprofit agency.

More than 200 volunteers dedicated countless hours to checking, collecting, picking up, stocking, inventorying, organizing and packing in order to bring the joy of Christmas to Maine families and children this holiday season.

The businesses that helped hosted toy drives, giving trees and donated to the Christmas Program can be found at mainechildrenshome.org.

The organization is now turning to the task of building up its inventory, adding new toys, coloring books, mittens, warm clothing and boots to its shelves as it begins the year-long preparation for Christmas 2020. For a complete list of needs, visit mainechildrenshome.org.

Donations can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Maine Children’s Home campus at 93 Silver St., in Waterville.

The organization features a full Hague-accredited adoption program that provides assistance to families hoping to adopt internationally or domestically.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: