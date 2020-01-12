IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8:37 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on New England Road.
8:52 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Memorial Bridge.
9:45 a.m., an abandoned motor vehicle was reported on Civic Center Drive.
10:28 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Stone Street.
11:24 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hospital Street.
12:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Ridge Road.
1:13 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on River Street.
4:12 p.m., needles were recovered on North Chestnut Street.
5:42 p.m., harassment was reported on Melville Street.
8:40 p.m., sex offenses were reported on State Street. An investigation is underway, according to police.
9:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.
11:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willow Street.
Sunday at 12:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Anthony Avenue.
1:55 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
2:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.
3:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.
3:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.
IN CANAAN, Saturday at 9:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Roberts Cove Road.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Saturday at 1:49 p.m., a fire service call was conducted near Ridge and Norcross Hill roads.
IN CLINTON, Saturday at 11:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.
IN DETROIT, Saturday at 5:56 p.m., a woods, grass or brush fire was reported on River Road.
6:06 p.m., a woods, brush or grass fire was reported on River Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at noon, suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
2:28 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.
4:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ten Lots Road.
11:47 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Norridgewock Road.
Sunday at 2:11 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Kelley Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 11:33 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.
11:53 a.m., a traffic crash involving injury was reported on Wilton Road.
12:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Perham Street.
6:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dunham Road.
IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 9:51 a.m., simple assault was reported on Water Street.
Sunday at 4:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 7:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Morrill Pond Road.
IN JACKMAN, Saturday at 5:18 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.
8:02 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Saturday at 4:13 p.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was reported on East Madison Road.
4:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Nichols Street.
10:27 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Lakewood Road.
IN MERCER, Saturday at 7:14 p.m., shots were reported fired on Pond Road.
IN MONMOUTH, Saturday at 3:04 p.m., theft was reported on Bog Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 5:30 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Murphy Lane.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 2:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.
6:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Pleasant Point Park on McGrath Pond Road.
Sunday at 5:19 a.m., a theft was reported on Summer Street.
IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 11:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Gee Road.
IN PHILLIPS, Saturday at 10:08 a.m., a traffic crash involving injury was reported on Salem Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 2:07 p.m., shots were reported fired on Spring Road.
6:59 p.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was reported on North Main Street.
11:46 p.m., an assault was reported on Middle Street.
Sunday at 7:29 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Peltoma Avenue.
IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 11:48 a.m., a theft was reported on Hartland Road.
1:07 p.m., a theft was reported on Hartland Road.
8:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hamm Road.
8:48 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Nokomis Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 11:28 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.
2:01 p.m., a theft was reported on Madison Avenue.
5:12 p.m., a scam was reported on Waterville Road.
11:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Notch Road.
Sunday at 1:37 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Indian Ridge.
2:03 a.m., a burglary was reported on Madison Avenue.
Sunday at 5:37 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Dudley Corner Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:35 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported near Water Street and the Ticonic Bridge.
10:04 a.m., an assault was reported on Elm Street.
10:24 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Cool Street.
10:59 a.m., a hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported on West River Road.
11:05 a.m., a city ordinance violation was reported at Head of Falls off Front Street.
11:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilson Street.
11:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
12:26 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
12:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
1:22 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
4:45 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
4:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on The Concourse.
5:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Elm Plaza.
6:05 p.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
10:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Toward Street.
Sunday at 12:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
3:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
5:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jefferson Street.
IN WEST FORKS, Saturday at 2 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Comber Woods South.
IN WILTON, Saturday at 4:32 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Lake Road.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 10:14 a.m., threatening was reported on Getchell Lane.
IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 8:42 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 12:19 p.m., Bruce W. Tillson, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on Hospital Street on a probation hold.
9:26 p.m., Ashley I. O’Brien, 27, of Oakland, was arrested on Water Street and charged with assault. In the same incident, Brittney Lee Gagne, 28, of Oakland, was summoned on a charge of failure to provide correct name, address or date of birth.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 3:50 p.m., Hallie Stevens, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:59 p.m., Mark D. Albee, 61, of The Forks, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 1:02 a.m., Joelle Serafino, 25, of New Portland, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and violation of condition of release.
12:56 a.m., Travis Sheehan, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and terrorizing.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 4:09 a.m., Jordan Cabot Burt, 37, of Hallowell, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN WINTHROP, Friday at 11:38 p.m., Hunter S. Martel, 21, of Winthrop, was arrested on Townhall Road on warrants.
