IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8:37 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on New England Road.

8:52 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Memorial Bridge.

9:45 a.m., an abandoned motor vehicle was reported on Civic Center Drive.

10:28 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Stone Street.

11:24 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hospital Street.

12:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Ridge Road.

1:13 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on River Street.

4:12 p.m., needles were recovered on North Chestnut Street.

5:42 p.m., harassment was reported on Melville Street.

8:40 p.m., sex offenses were reported on State Street. An investigation is underway, according to police.

9:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

11:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willow Street.

Sunday at 12:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Anthony Avenue.

1:55 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

2:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.

3:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

3:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 9:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Roberts Cove Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Saturday at 1:49 p.m., a fire service call was conducted near Ridge and Norcross Hill roads.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 11:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

IN DETROIT, Saturday at 5:56 p.m., a woods, grass or brush fire was reported on River Road.

6:06 p.m., a woods, brush or grass fire was reported on River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at noon, suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

2:28 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

4:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ten Lots Road.

11:47 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Norridgewock Road.

Sunday at 2:11 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Kelley Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 11:33 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

11:53 a.m., a traffic crash involving injury was reported on Wilton Road.

12:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Perham Street.

6:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dunham Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 9:51 a.m., simple assault was reported on Water Street.

Sunday at 4:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 7:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Morrill Pond Road.

IN JACKMAN, Saturday at 5:18 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

8:02 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 4:13 p.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was reported on East Madison Road.

4:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Nichols Street.

10:27 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Lakewood Road.

IN MERCER, Saturday at 7:14 p.m., shots were reported fired on Pond Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Saturday at 3:04 p.m., theft was reported on Bog Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 5:30 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Murphy Lane.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 2:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

6:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Pleasant Point Park on McGrath Pond Road.

Sunday at 5:19 a.m., a theft was reported on Summer Street.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 11:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Gee Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Saturday at 10:08 a.m., a traffic crash involving injury was reported on Salem Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 2:07 p.m., shots were reported fired on Spring Road.

6:59 p.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was reported on North Main Street.

11:46 p.m., an assault was reported on Middle Street.

Sunday at 7:29 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Peltoma Avenue.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 11:48 a.m., a theft was reported on Hartland Road.

1:07 p.m., a theft was reported on Hartland Road.

8:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hamm Road.

8:48 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Nokomis Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 11:28 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

2:01 p.m., a theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

5:12 p.m., a scam was reported on Waterville Road.

11:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Notch Road.

Sunday at 1:37 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Indian Ridge.

2:03 a.m., a burglary was reported on Madison Avenue.

Sunday at 5:37 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Dudley Corner Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:35 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported near Water Street and the Ticonic Bridge.

10:04 a.m., an assault was reported on Elm Street.

10:24 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Cool Street.

10:59 a.m., a hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported on West River Road.

11:05 a.m., a city ordinance violation was reported at Head of Falls off Front Street.

11:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilson Street.

11:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

12:26 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

12:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:22 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:45 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on The Concourse.

5:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Elm Plaza.

6:05 p.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

10:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Toward Street.

Sunday at 12:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

3:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

5:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jefferson Street.

IN WEST FORKS, Saturday at 2 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Comber Woods South.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 4:32 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Lake Road.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 10:14 a.m., threatening was reported on Getchell Lane.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 8:42 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 12:19 p.m., Bruce W. Tillson, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on Hospital Street on a probation hold.

9:26 p.m., Ashley I. O’Brien, 27, of Oakland, was arrested on Water Street and charged with assault. In the same incident, Brittney Lee Gagne, 28, of Oakland, was summoned on a charge of failure to provide correct name, address or date of birth.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 3:50 p.m., Hallie Stevens, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and possession of drug paraphernalia.

11:59 p.m., Mark D. Albee, 61, of The Forks, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 1:02 a.m., Joelle Serafino, 25, of New Portland, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and violation of condition of release.

12:56 a.m., Travis Sheehan, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and terrorizing.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 4:09 a.m., Jordan Cabot Burt, 37, of Hallowell, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 11:38 p.m., Hunter S. Martel, 21, of Winthrop, was arrested on Townhall Road on warrants.

