MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Kody Greenhalgh hit a layup with two seconds remaining Sunday to give Bates an 81-80 win over Wesleyan in its NESCAC opener in men’s basketball.

Greenhalgh finished with 18 points. Nick Gilpin posted 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Bates (8-4). Jeff Spellman added 15 points and four rebounds and Stephon Baxter chipped in with 10 points and four assists off the bench.

Antone Walker paced the Cardinals (9-4, 0-2) with 21 points and six assists. Sam Peek added 12 points, six rebounds and three steals, and Jordan James posted 11 points and six rebounds.

PURDUE 71, (8) MICHIGAN STATE 42: Trevion Williams scored 16 points and the Boilermakers (10-7, 4-3 Big Ten) relied on a staunch defense to upset the visiting Spartans (13-4, 5-1).

The Boilermakers snapped a two-game skid by picking up their second win this season over a Top 10 foe. They also beat defending national champion Virginia on Dec. 4.

MINNESOTA 75, (19) MICHIGAN 67: Daniel Oturu scored a career-high 30 points and the host Gophers (9-7, 3-3 Big Ten) went on a late 11-0 run to beat the Wolverines (11-5, 2-3).

Marcus Carr had 21 points and 12 assists for Minnesota, and Alihan Demir scored 13 points.

Zavier Simpson had 19 points and nine assists for Michigan.

(21) MEMPHIS 68, SOUTH FLORIDA 64: Precious Achiuwa had 22 points and 11 rebounds and the Tigers (13-3, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit to beat the Bulls (8-9, 1-3) at Tampa, Florida.

(23) WICHITA STATE 89, UCONN 86: The Shockers (15-1, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) blew a nine-point lead in the final minute of regulation but outlasted the Huskies (10-6, 1-3) in double overtime at Hartford, Connecticut.

Jaime Echenique led four Wichita State players in double figures with 19 points before fouling out. Dexter Dennis and Erik Stevenson each scored 16 for the Shockers, who have won nine straight games.

Christian Vital scored 25 points for UConn.

UConn forward Tyler Polley suffered a knee injury in practice and will miss the remainder of the season.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BATES 65, WESLEYAN 56: Meghan Graff dropped 25 points and grabbed five rebounds as the Bobcats (8-5, 1-0 NESCAC) edged the Cardinals (8-5, 0-2) at Lewiston.

Mia Roy scored 14 points and also had four rebounds for the Bobcats. Julia Middlebrook had nine points, seven assists and six rebounds off the bench, and Taylor McVeigh had 12 rebounds and blocked two shots.

Caleigh Ryan led Wesleyan with 19 points and five rebounds. Maddie Clark added 13 points and two steals, and Marina Petruzzi contributed 11 points, five steals and four rebounds.

FORDHAM 53, GEORGE WASHINGTON 47: Greely High graduate Anna DeWolfe had 10 points as the Rams (10-6, 2-1 Atlantic 10) beat the Colonials (7-9, 1-2) in New York.

Boothbay graduate Faith Blethen had two points for Fordham.

(2) OREGON 71, (18) ARIZONA 64: Sabrina Ionescu had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for her 22nd triple-double, extending her NCAA record and leading the Ducks (14-2, 3-1 Pac-12) to a win over the host Wildcats (12-3, 2-3).

ARIZONA STATE 55, (3) OREGON STATE 47: Ja’Tavia Tapley scored 14 points and Robbi Ryan and Reili Richardson added 10 each as the host Sun Devils (13-4, 3-2 Pac-12), upset the Beavers (15-1, 3-1), who shot 19 of 61 from the field, including 2 of 20 from 3-point range.

(4) SOUTH CAROLINA 93, VANDERBILT 57: Zia Cooke scored 17 points to lead five in double figures as the Gamecocks (16-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) topped the Commodores (12-5, 2-2) at Nashville, Tennessee.

(6) BAYLOR 94, OKLAHOMA STATE 48: NaLyssa Smith had career highs with 30 points and 15 rebounds, powering the Lady Bears ((13-1, 2-0 Big 12) to a home win over the Cowgirls (10-5, 1-2).

The Lady Bears have won 47 consecutive home games, now the longest streak in the nation. UConn had won 98 in a row at home until Thursday, when the Lady Bears won 74-58 in Hartford, Connecticut, to give the Huskies their worst home loss in 14 years.

(7) LOUISVILLE 75, WAKE FOREST 61: Dana Evans scored 20 points, helping the host Cardinals (16-1, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) top the Demon Deacons (10-6, 3-2) for their eighth consecutive victory.

(8) UCLA 65, COLORADO 62: Michaela Onyenwere had 19 points and seven rebounds as the visiting Bruins (16-0, 5-0 Pac-12) topped the Buffaloes (13-3, 2-3).

The Bruins led by 25 in the third quarter but sweated out the victory. Colorado’s Jaylyn Sherrod missed a contested 3-pointer just before the final buzzer.

(9) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 90, NOTRE DAME 56: Elissa Cunane recorded her ninth double-double of the season as the Wolfpack (15-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) cruised to a win over the Fighting Irish (6-11, 1-4), who suffered their fifth straight home loss.

(11) FLORIDA STATE 78, NORTH CAROLINA 64: Nausia Woolfolk scored 21 points and Nicki Ekhomu had 20, leading the Seminoles (15-2, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) over the visiting Tar Heels (12-4, 3-2).

IOWA 91, (12) INDIANA 85: Kathleen Doyle had 31 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists, Makenzie Meyer scored seven of her 17 points in the final three minutes, and the host Hawkeyes (13-3, 4-1 Big Ten) upset the Hoosiers (14-3, 4-1) in double overtime.

Mackenzie Holmes of Gorham scored nine points for Indiana.

(14) KENTUCKY 65, FLORIDA 45: Rhyne Howard had 22 points after a slow start, and the visiting Wildcats (14-2, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) pulled away to beat the Gators (11-6, 2-2),.

(15) DEPAUL 74, ST. JOHN’S 69: Sonya Morris had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and the Blue Demons (15-2, 5-0 Big East) rallied for their sixth consecutive victory, topping the Red Storm (10-7, 3-3) at Chicago.

(17) MARYLAND 77, (24) MICHIGAN 49: Blair Watson hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, helping Maryland the Terrapins (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) top the Wolverines (11-5, 2-3) at Ann Arbor, Michigan.

(19) WEST VIRGINIA 68, TEXAS 63: Tynice Martin scored 23 points, Kysre Gondrezick added 21 and the Mountaineers (13-1, 3-0 Big 12) won their eighth straight, topping the visiting Longhorns (9-6, 1-2).

(20) MISSOURI STATE 80, NORTHERN IOWA 66: Abby Hipp scored 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting, and Alexa Willard finished with 12 as the host Bears won their fifth straight by beating the Panthers (9-5, 1-2).

(21) ARKANSAS 90, MISSOURI 73: Chelsea Dungee scored a season-high 38 points, powering the Razorbacks (14-3, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) to a win at home home the Tigers (4-13, 1-3).

(23) TENNESSEE 73, GEORGIA 56: Rennia Davis scored 17 points to help the Lady Vols (13-3, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) win at home against the Bulldogs (10-7, 1-3).

