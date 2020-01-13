IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 8:19 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Gannett Street.

11:40 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

8:03 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

8:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

9:19 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Stone Street.

9:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

IN CHELSEA, Friday at 8:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Searles Mills Road and Thompson Lane.

IN CHINA, Saturday at 6:56 p.m., trespassing was reported on Old Waterville Road.

8:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Causeway Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 11:51 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Canaan Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 1:01 p.m., assault was reported on Western Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 12:40 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

6:16 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

6:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Livermore Falls Road.

Monday, 10:06 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on North Street.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 12:43 p.m., trespassing was reported on Blake Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 3:24 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Heald Street.

Monday, 8:42 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Walter Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 9:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 5:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 2:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Street.

Monday, 2:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 5:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greeley Street.

IN RICHMOND, Monday at 1:47 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Pleasant Street.

Wednesday at 8:48 a.m., child abuse was reported on High Street.

Thursday at 1:01 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.

1:22 p.m., threatening was reported on Pleasant Street.

Friday at 12:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Alexander Reed Road.

3:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 9:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marston Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 5:27 p.m., vandalism was reported on Steward Hill Road.

8:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Front Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 6:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Violette Avenue.

8:35 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on North Street.

9:42 a.m., theft was reported on Kelsey Street.

11:27 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

12:50 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

1:37 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Monument Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 5:18 p.m., Darrell L. Boyer, 53, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported domestic disturbance on Franklin Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 6:47 p.m., Kurt A. Rolbiecki, 29, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of theft.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 1:48 p.m., Joseph Allan Arietti, 48, of Bingham, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and violating a protective order.

Monday, 3 a.m., Alana Hinton, 18, of Palmyra, was arrested on a warrant.

6:19 a.m., Thomas E. Rose Jr., 28, of Winslow, was arrested on two warrants.

7:32 a.m., Anita Marie Grant, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a contempt order.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 1:30 a.m., Jazmin T. Rodrigue, 24, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Jamie L. Newcombe, 34, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop near Orchard Street and Western Avenue.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 5:52 p.m., Ashlie S. Dostie, 32, of Mount Vernon, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension following a traffic stop on Augusta Road.

