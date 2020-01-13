IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 8:19 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Gannett Street.
11:40 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Civic Center Drive.
6:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
8:03 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
8:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.
9:19 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Stone Street.
9:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.
IN CHELSEA, Friday at 8:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Searles Mills Road and Thompson Lane.
IN CHINA, Saturday at 6:56 p.m., trespassing was reported on Old Waterville Road.
8:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Causeway Road.
IN CLINTON, Saturday at 11:51 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Canaan Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 1:01 p.m., assault was reported on Western Avenue.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 12:40 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.
6:16 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.
6:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Livermore Falls Road.
Monday, 10:06 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on North Street.
IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 12:43 p.m., trespassing was reported on Blake Street.
IN MADISON, Monday at 3:24 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Heald Street.
Monday, 8:42 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Walter Road.
IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 9:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 5:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Martin Stream Road.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 2:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Street.
Monday, 2:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 5:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greeley Street.
IN RICHMOND, Monday at 1:47 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Pleasant Street.
Wednesday at 8:48 a.m., child abuse was reported on High Street.
Thursday at 1:01 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.
1:22 p.m., threatening was reported on Pleasant Street.
Friday at 12:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Alexander Reed Road.
3:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
Saturday at 9:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marston Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 5:27 p.m., vandalism was reported on Steward Hill Road.
8:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Front Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 6:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Violette Avenue.
8:35 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on North Street.
9:42 a.m., theft was reported on Kelsey Street.
11:27 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
12:50 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.
1:37 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
4:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Monument Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 5:18 p.m., Darrell L. Boyer, 53, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported domestic disturbance on Franklin Street.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 6:47 p.m., Kurt A. Rolbiecki, 29, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of theft.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 1:48 p.m., Joseph Allan Arietti, 48, of Bingham, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and violating a protective order.
Monday, 3 a.m., Alana Hinton, 18, of Palmyra, was arrested on a warrant.
6:19 a.m., Thomas E. Rose Jr., 28, of Winslow, was arrested on two warrants.
7:32 a.m., Anita Marie Grant, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a contempt order.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 1:30 a.m., Jazmin T. Rodrigue, 24, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Jamie L. Newcombe, 34, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop near Orchard Street and Western Avenue.
IN BELGRADE, Friday at 5:52 p.m., Ashlie S. Dostie, 32, of Mount Vernon, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension following a traffic stop on Augusta Road.
