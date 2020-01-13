MADISON — A big third quarter made all the difference for the Madison boys basketball team.

Cameron Cobb scored 19 points, leading the Bulldogs to a 55-50 win over Oak Hill in Mountain Valley Conference play Monday night.

Oak Hill took a 31-25 lead into halftime, but Madison outscored the Raiders 19-8 in the third stanza to take the lead.

Caden Franzose had 12 points for the Bulldogs (5-6), while Reid Campbell added 10.

Gavin Rawstron led the Raiders (4-6) with 13 points. Caden Thompson added nine.

WINTHROP 57, DIRIGO 50: Gavin Perkins scored 16 points, and the Ramblers came away with the MVC win in Dixfield.

Jevin Smith added 10 points and Ryan Baird and Noah Grube had nine apiece for Winthrop (12-0).

Charlie Houghton scored 15 points and Cote Brown scored 10 for the Cougars (3-8).

BOOTHBAY 72, CARRABEC 47: Three Seahawks (9-2) scored in double figures as they beat the Cobras (1-11) in Boothbay Harbor.

Sullivan Rice had 13 points, while Hunter Crocker added 12 for Boothbay. Benjamin Pearce chipped in with 11 and Nicholas Morley had nine rebounds.

Luke Carey scored a game-high 23 points for Carrabec.

