NEW YORK — Artemi Panarin had two goals and three assists to match a career high with five points, and the New York Rangers beat the rival New York Islanders 6-2 on Monday night.

Jesper Fast had a goal and two assists, Adam Fox added a goal and an assist, and Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba also scored to help the Rangers get their third win in four games overall and fifth straight at home. Brady Skjei had two assists.

Alexandar Georgiev stopped 32 shots while starting for the first time in four games. Rookie goalie Igor Shesterkin got the nod in two straight and veteran Henrik Lundqvist started the last game.

Jordan Eberle and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist for the Islanders during their eighth loss in 13 games (5-6-2). Semyon Varlamov made 29 saves on 35 shots before being pulled midway through the third period. Thomas Greiss stopped the one shot he faced over the final 9:45.

CANADIENS 2, FLAMES 0: Carey Price made 31 saves for his second shutout of the season and host Montreal snapped Calgary’s five-game winning streak.

Jordan Weal and rookie Ryan Poehling scored for the Canadiens, who have won two straight since losing eight in a row. Price’s shutout was the 46th of his career, tying Ken Dryden for third on the franchise’s career list.

CAPITALS 2, HURRICANES 0: Alex Ovechkin scored two first-period goals and Ilya Samsonov stopped 23 shots for his first career shutout as Washington won at home.

The win broke the Capitals’ two-game skid and the Hurricanes’ three-game winning streak. Carolina posted shutouts in its previous two games.

NOTES

ALL-STAR WEEKEND: The NHL is increasing its promotion of women’s hockey by adding a three-on-three game between U.S. and Canadian national team members to its All-Star festivities later this month in St. Louis.

MAPLE LEAFS: Toronto lost defenseman Morgan Rielly for at least eight weeks with a fractured foot.

Rielly blocked a shot in the first period of Sunday night’s 8-4 loss in Florida but managed to finish the game.

OILERS: Edmonton forward Zack Kassian has been suspended for two games without pay for grabbing Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk by the collar, throwing him to the ice and punching him several times.

