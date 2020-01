IN ANSON, Monday at 10:49 a.m., theft was reported on Church Street.

IN ATHENS, Tuesday at 8:11 a.m., theft was reported on Brighton Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 5:18 a.m., a well-being check was requested at State and Union streets.

6:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

6:59 a.m., property was recovered on Civic Center Drive.

7:39 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Ward Road and South Belfast Avenue.

9:31 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Northern Avenue.

9:40 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Stone Street.

9:56 a.m., a mental health/well-being check was requested on Winthrop Street.

10:27 a.m., a sex offense was reported on Jefferson Street.

11:08 a.m., property was recovered on Stephen King Drive.

3:15 p.m., fraud was reported on State Street.

3:22 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Capitol and Sewall streets.

3:24 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Capitol and Page streets.

3:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

3:30 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Eastern Avenue.

3:33 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Kittredge Street.

3:43 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Whitten Road.

3:51 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Capitol and Page streets.

3:54 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Gage Street.

3:56 p.m., a dog-at-large was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:01 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

4:15 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Cedar Street.

4:26 p.m., theft was reported on South Grove Street.

4:50 p.m., an armed robbery was reported on Western Avenue.

5:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burns Road.

6:13 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Northern Avenue.

6:59 p.m., a well-being check was requested on State Street.

7:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

7:37 p.m., a mental health/well-being check was requested on Smith Street.

9:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.

11:23 p.m., theft was reported on Stone Street.

Tuesday at 12:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.

2:48 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

4:12 a.m., a gas odor was reported on Community Drive.

4:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

IN BELGRADE, Monday at 2:47 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Manchester Road.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 6:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hartland Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 10:50 a.m., harassment was reported on Police Plaza.

6:39 p.m., trespassing was reported on Hutchins Road.

7:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Street.

11:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Hutchins Road.

11:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sites Stinson Drive.

5:12 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Winter Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 10:06 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on North Street.

11:54 a.m., harassment was reported on Franklin Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 9:32 a.m., a drug offense was reported at Gardiner Area High School on West Hill Road.

2:23 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Iron Mine Hill.

2:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

3:30 p.m. a noise complaint was made on Water Street.

4:16 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on the Gardiner-Randolph bridge.

6:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Street.

Saturday at 6:02 p.m., theft was reported at McDonald’s on Bridge Street.

7:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

10:17 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Highland Avenue.

11:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

Sunday at 10:10 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Libby Hill Road.

10:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.

Monday at 10:08 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Snow Street.

12:40 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Water Street.

4:19 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

5:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dresden Avenue.

IN LITCHFIELD, Monday at 10:59 a.m., a well-being check was requested on South Lakeview Drive.

2:34 p.m., a motor vehicle with personal injury was reported on Route 126.

IN MADISON, Monday at 10:21 a.m., theft was reported on Lakewood Road.

5:09 p.m., a scam complaint was made on River Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 11:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Annabessacook Road.

2:54 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Norris Hill and Scalia Woods roads.

6:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Academy Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 7:59 a.m., vandalism was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 8:21 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.

12:01 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Belgrade Road.

12:28 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 1:46 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Lisa Street.

Tuesday, 1:38 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Karen Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 3:02 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hilltop Drive.

4:12 p.m., assault was reported on Norton Lane.

4:25 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sunrise Drive.

6:05 p.m., threatening was reported on Oak Pond Road.

Tuesday, 8:41 a.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:51 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Carver Street.

10:13 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

10:21 a.m., threatening was reported on Johnson Heights.

12:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

2:54 p.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.

8:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on May Street.

8:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Seavey Street.

10:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hathaway Street.

Tuesday, 12:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WAYNE, Monday at 10:42 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Branagan Estates Way.

IN WEST GARDINER, Monday at 2:08 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Hinkley Road.

8:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Collins Mill Road.

IN WILTON, Monday at 11:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village View Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 11:14 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Benton Avenue.

12:12 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Abbott Road.

7:20 p.m., a missing person was reported on China Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:57 a.m., Cassidy A. Bridges, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on three warrants, as well as charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

1:27 p.m., John F. Gilboy, 44, of Augusta, was arrested on three warrants following a motor vehicle stop at Bond and Water streets.

6:18 p.m., Anne Westrupp, 66, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant following the report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Edison Drive.

9:51 p.m., Michael Booth, 19, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release following a motor vehicle stop on Water Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 2:37 p.m., Marcus Dewayne Williams, 33, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 11:13 a.m., Logan A. McDonald, 24, of West Gardiner, was arrested on charges of attaching false plates, aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs and forgery, and Nikole Kay Powell, 31, of West Gardiner, was arrested on charges of aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release, following a motor vehicle stop on Highland Avenue.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 1:17 p.m., Heidi Renee Kimball, 41, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

3:06 p.m., Robin S. Flagg Jr., 46, of New Sharon, was arrested on a probation hold and a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

4:07 p.m., Bruce William Tillson, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold.

4:31 p.m., Parish Napoleone, 19, of Clinton, was arrested on two warrants.

4:43 p.m., Gabriel Fortin, 18, of Benton, was arrested on a charge of terrorizing.

10:25 p.m., Alysson M. Merritt, 42, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution.

11:55 p.m., James Bryan Rust, 36, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 12 a.m., Jared Quirion, 44, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of robbery, assault, criminal mischief and a warrant.

SUMMONS

IN GARDINER, Friday at 6:38 p.m., Amanda Marie Barrett, 34, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500 following the report of theft at Hannaford on Main Avenue.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: