Literacy Volunteers – Waterville Area has been named Agency of Distinction by News Center Maine’s 2019 6 Who Care is Care Board of Governors, according to a news release from the Waterville nonprofit.

For the past 45 years, the organization has provided free, confidential, one-on-one literacy instruction to adults. By working with adults who have never learned to read, those where English is a second language, and teaching parents how to help with their child’s reading skills, Literacy Volunteers – Waterville Area is helping to create successful families, according to the release.

6 Who Care is Care is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to honor volunteers and agencies making a difference in our community. These volunteers could be neighbors or friends of yours. They build, they teach, and they inspire. They are people that go about their day never expecting a thank you for the things they do.

News Center Maine partners with United Way of Greater Portland and its sponsors, TD Bank and Dead River Company, to honor the volunteers who see a need in our communities and fill it with care and dedication.

