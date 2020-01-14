CLT Announces the Cast of The Philadelphia Story!

The Philip Barry classic, “The Philadelphia Story” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 18, 23, 24 and25, and at 2 p.m. Jan 19 and 26 at Community Little Theatre on Academy Street in Auburn.

The wealthy and well-established Lord family of 1940s Philadelphia is about to welcome the cream of society into their home for the second wedding of Tracy Lord, the strong and vibrant daughter of the house, to George Kittredge, a proudly priggish up-and-coming self made coal mine manager — much to the annoyance of little sister Dinah, big brother Sandy, and ex-husband C.K. Dexter Haven, none of whom believe that George is good enough for her.

Unfortunately, father Seth’s philandering with a Broadway dancer causes a scandal which an unscrupulous media tycoon threatens to break — unless he can send a reporter to cover this high society wedding from the inside. Enter Macaulay “Mike” Connor, a writer of quality unwillingly slumming it on the society beat and his faithful photographer Liz, whose romantic connection is not enough to stop the fascinating dance that ensues when Tracy and Mike meet and spar over class boundaries while both the worse for champagne.

Torn between three men, Tracy must determine whether or not she belongs on a pedestal.

Tracy Lord will be performed by Emily Grotz. Her three suitors include CLT favorite Jason Pelletier, who will undertake the ex — or maybe not so ex — husband CK Dexter Haven; David Moyse as Macauley “Mike” Connor, the reporter who gets more story than he bargained for; and Nathan White as the uptight social climbing fiancé George Kittredge. Megan Record will portray Liz, Mike’s sidekick photographer. Anita Charles and Mark Hazard will appear as Tracy’s parents, Margaret and Seth Lord. Jim McKinley will be appearing as the irascible Uncle Willy. Tracy’s siblings Sandy and Dinah will be portrayed by Ben Simpson and Sophie Bourget, respectively. Rounding out the cast will be Mike Farrell as Mac the Night Watchman and Dr. Parsons; David Ouellette as Thomas, the butler; and Leslie Buot as Elsie May, the maid.

Tickets cost $20 for adults, $17 for seniors and $12 for students.

For tickets, or more information, visit LACLT.com or call 783-0958.

