BRUNSWICK — Brady Ingersoll and Christian Capello each scored two goals as Bowdoin skated to a 6-3 win over the University of Southern Maine in a men’s hockey game on Tuesday night.

The Polar Bears improved to 8-5 while USM fell to 4-9-2. Bowdoin opened a 2-0 lead nine minutes into the game on goals from Pat Geary and Capello.

Adam Withers scored two goals to tie the game for the Huskies before Graham Rutledge and Ingersoll scored power-play goals to give Bowdoin another two-goal lead.

Brock Padgham scored late in the second period for Southern Maine.

UNIV. OF NEW ENGLAND 1, COLBY 1: Michael Morrissey tied the game midway through the second period, and the goalies took over from there as UNE (11-3-1) and Colby (5-6-1) played to a tie in Waterville.

Brett Mecrones gave the Nor’easters a 1-0 lead 5:23 onto the game off assists from Tyler Seltenreich and Alden Weller. Drew Burke and Alex Bourhas assisted on the tying goal 11:32 into the second period.

Ben Churchfield made 41 saves for New England, and Andrew Tucci 40 for the Mules.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BATES 85, MAINE-FARMINGTON 49: The Bobcats (9-5) took a 39-22 halftime advantage and pulled away with a 22-13 third quarter run in a non-conference win over the host Beavers (7-7) in Farmington.

Meghan Graff had 19 points, 12 in the second half, and grabbed nine boards for Bates. Reserve Brianna Gadaleta added 12 points while Mia Roy and Ariana Dalia had 11 apiece.

McKenna Brodeur led the Beavers with 12 points.

BOWDOIN 93, MAINE-PRESQUE ISLE 24: Sela Kay and Moira Train paced the balanced offense as the Polar Bears (12-0) opened a 26-5 first-quarter lead and rolled by the Owls (2-11) in a non-conference game in Brunswick.

Maddie Hasson and Maher scored seven points each for Bowdoin, which received points from every member of the team.

Sarah Musselman led UMPI with eight points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

CLEMSON 79, (3) DUKE 72: Clemson (9-7, 3-3 ACC) got a career-high 25 points from Aamir Simms in an upset of visiting and third-ranked Duke (15-2, 5-1).

It was the first Atlantic Coast Conference loss for the Blue Devils, who came into the game leading the nation with an average margin of victory of 21.5 points. The Tigers completed one of the rarest of ACC doubles. They beat North Carolina in Chapel Hill for the first time in program history Saturday, ending a 59-game losing streak on the Tar Heels’ home court.

Clemson has now beaten North Carolina and Duke in back-to-back games twice. The other time came in 1990, when the Tigers won their only regular-season title in 67 ACC seasons.

FOOTBALL

WASHINGTON STATE: Nick Rolovich was hired as head coach by Washington State on Tuesday, completing a whirlwind week for the Cougars that saw Mike Leach depart for Mississippi State after eight seasons. It didn’t take long for the Cougars to settle on Rolovich as Leach’s replacement, giving the 40-year-old a chance to lead a Power Five program.

Rolovich agreed to a five-year contract that is expected to pay about $3 million per season. He will be introduced at a news conference on Thursday.

NOTRE DAME: Tom Rees has been promoted to offensive coordinator and Lance Taylor is moving up to run game coordinator in a shuffling of the Notre Dame football staff by Coach Brian Kelly.

Rees is a former quarterback for Kelly at Notre Dame and had been the quarterbacks coach the past three seasons. Taylor was promoted from his role as running backs coach, Kelly announced Tuesday.

Kelly fired offensive coordinator Chip Long in early December and let the 27-year-old Rees and 38-year-old Taylor work with offensive line coach Jeff Quinn preparing the offense for their bowl game against Iowa State on Dec. 28.

The Irish won the Camping World Bowl 33-9. Rees handled play calling in the victory to complete an 11-2 season.

IOWA: Defensive end A.J. Epenesa, a 6-foot-6, 280-pound junior, will enter the NFL draft.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous