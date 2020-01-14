WATERVILLE — A Waterville man was arrested Monday and charged for allegedly grabbing money from a woman who was attempting to make a deposit at a bank’s overnight drop box in December and running away, police said.

Jared Quirion, 34, has been charged with Class A robbery, Class D assault, Class D criminal threatening and Class C theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, according to Waterville’s Deputy Police Chief Bill Bonney.

Bonney confirmed Tuesday that the female victim, 59, is a manager of Big G’s Deli in Winslow and was depositing the business’s earnings when Quirion allegedly came out of the shadows, grabbed the money and ran away Dec. 5.

Quirion was a former employee of Big G’s, though he did not work there when the robbery occurred, Bonney said. At the time of the incident, police would not specify whether Big G’s was the local business affected.

“I don’t know that he was a disgruntled employee,” Bonney said. “I think he was looking for money and that was a place he knew he could find it.”

Bonney said “an undisclosed amount” of money was taken, but Gerry Michaud Jr., owner and founder of Big G’s, previously told the Morning Sentinel that the total was under $2,000. Big G’s was a cash-only business for several years, but started accepting cards in June, an employee said Tuesday.

The robbery occurred at Kennebec Savings Bank at 226 Main St. in Waterville on Dec. 5, 2019. The drop box at the bank is on the west side of the building, facing Pleasant and North streets. At the time of the robbery, Bonney said video was available in the area where the robbery occurred.

Quirion was arrested at his Waterville residence Monday and is being held at the Kennebec County jail on $1,800 cash bail after being identified as the suspect by Waterville Detective Damon Lefferts.

“Detective Lefferts was assigned to the case and through very tenacious investigative work he diligently solved this case,” Bonney said.

Michaud said at the time of the robbery that a manager at the business was the person who was robbed. He also praised police. “I was impressed with how quickly they have worked. Kudos to the police and condolences to the manager and her family.”

Michaud also indicated that the business was going to consider a different way of making deposits.

Quirion will make a court appearance at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta on March 23 at 8:30 a.m.

Class A crimes are punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine, Class C crimes are punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine and Class D crimes are punishable by up to one year in county jail and a fine of $2,000.

