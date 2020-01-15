IN ATHENS, Tuesday at 8:11 a.m., theft was reported on Brighton Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:06 a.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported near West River Road and Route 3 West.

6:49 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:32 a.m., fraud was reported on Stevens Road.

10:54 a.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Western Avenue.

11:21 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

1:17 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Jefferson Street.

1:20 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Stone Street.

3:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

3:55 p.m., theft was reported on Bangor Street.

3:55 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Western Avenue.

4:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

4:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

7:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Enterprise Drive.

Wednesday at 3:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

4:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mud Mill Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 11:37 a.m., theft was reported on Park Avenue.

IN FARMINGDALE, Tuesday at 8:31 a.m., a person was reported missing from Caron Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 12:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Health Commons.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 1:13 p.m., a loose dog was reported on at the Gardiner Waterfront.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 9:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wandrup Drive.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 7:59 a.m., vandalism was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 7:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Avenue.

10:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Street.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 1:38 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Karen Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 8:59 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Greeley Street.

IN RANGELEY, Wednesday at 6:36 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Loon Lake Road.

8:06 a.m., theft was reported on L.L. Bean Drive.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 8:41 a.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.

9:24 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Robin Court.

9:43 a.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

1:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pine Street.

2:22 p.m., theft was reported on McClellan Street.

3:15 p.m., threatening was reported on North Avenue.

5:28 p.m., fraud was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

8:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:01 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Elm Street.

8:27 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

2:15 p.m., theft was reported on Front Street.

3:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Colby Street.

3:46 p.m., fraud was reported on Colby Street.

5:57 p.m., fraud was reported on Colby Street.

IN WEST GARDINER, Tuesday at 12:55 p.m., theft was reported on Indiana Road.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 1:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:39 p.m., Theodore J. Zagwyn, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order on New England Road.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 9:40 a.m., Edward Timler Jr., 46, of Rumford, was arrested on a warrant for operating under the influence and a warrant for operating with a suspended license.

12:47 p.m., Stephen Greenleaf, 66, of Lewiston, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a schedule W drug.

2:47 p.m., James Oliver Jr., 58, of Livermore, was arrested on a charge of unlawful sexual contact.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 1:33 a.m., Alysson Merritt, 42, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a charge of hindering apprehension.

3:35 a.m., Lisa Tuttle, 56, of Palmyra, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

7:21 a.m., Ronald House, 41, of South Bristol, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, violating conditions of release and operating without a license.

7:39 a.m., Jacob Webber, 29, of Jackson, was arrested on charges of aggravated operation of a meth laboratory and endangering the welfare of a child.

1:40 p.m., Lucas Gage, 30, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation hold.

3:17 p.m., Joshua Vincent, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation hold.

4 p.m., Joshua Smith, 38, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.

8:45 p.m., Charles York, 51, of Benton, was arrested on a warrant.

9:56 p.m., Richard Pinkham, 33, of Anson, was arrested on a warrant.

10:20 p.m., Richard Knight, 38, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 10:37 p.m., Rodney Dubois, 67, of Kennedy Memorial Drive, was arrested on a probation hold and charge of having prohibited contact with a person under 14.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 9:35 p.m., Simon B. Quist, 29, of Readfield, was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to detention and failure to give correct name, address and date of birth on Greenwood Avenue.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:19 a.m., Brooke V. Olum, 30, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident following a reported hit-and-run on Denali Way.

8:08 a.m., Michael A. Giberson II, 26, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release following a car accident near Northern Avenue and Old Belgrade Road.

12:53 p.m., Samual E. Baillargeon, 30, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of theft of property valued under $500 following a report of shoplifting on Stone Street.

8:51 p.m., Dion D. Davis, 44, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license, elevated by a prior conviction, following a traffic stop near Chase Avenue and Boothby Street.

10:07 p.m., April L. Frith, 32, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release following a report of disorderly conduct on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 1:41 p.m., Shaun O’Connor, 44, of Park Avenue, was issued a summons on charges of misuse of emergency systems and refusing to sign a criminal summons following a citizen assist report on Park Avenue.

